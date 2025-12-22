Chef Spotlight: Chef Sebastian Fernandez of LESLIE in Murray Hill

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sebastian Fernandez’s culinary career began in Chile, where he trained at INACAP and then worked at Hotel Plaza San Francisco under Guillermo Rodriguez, one of the leading figures in modern Chilean cuisine. After relocating to Miami, he launched 33 Kitchen, which earned him 3.5 stars from the Miami Herald, recognition as Best Peruvian Restaurant in Miami by Miami New Times, and a place among Wine Spectator’s 60 “Best of the Best,” which brought together 60 of the Nation’s top Chefs to showcase their talents at the 2017 South Beach Wine & Food Festival. En route to New York, a stint as Executive Chef at Garde East in Martha’s Vineyard led to Sebastian cooking for President Barack Obama during the summer of 2021. Sebastian’s arrival in New York marks a bold new chapter defined by reinvention. With the launch of his New American restaurant concept, Leslie, he brings his distinct culinary voice to one of the world’s most dynamic dining cities.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Fernandez about his background and career for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

When I was around 6 years old, I started experimenting in my home kitchen, making crepes, garlic mushrooms for my friends – a whole bunch of stuff, whatever I could get my hands on – and of course, I used very sharp knives.

Who were some of your career mentors?

If I had to name the foundation of my cooking, my two mentors were my mother first, and then my grandmother. They filled our kitchen in Chile with all kinds of aromas and flavors that always made me want to ask questions and contribute my own ideas.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

When I opened my first restaurant in Chile, I was leaning into Mediterranean flavors; in Miami, more Peruvian-Asian fusion; and at the moment, I’m focused on Italian pastas, which I make daily. I consider this my therapy. If you come into my restaurant and find me with my apron covered in flour, it’s safe to assume I was making pasta. Interestingly, my biggest challenge when I first moved to the US has become my greatest influence. I was used to so many textures and fresh, organic ingredients back in Chile, but here, the processed food and produce were not what I was used to. Since my style is to use the freshest available ingredients and highlight their natural flavors without any “makeup," my style has become what I call open-minded, a natural, seasonal flow that always looks forward to the next ingredient.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

My resilience and hard work, mentoring, and teaching.

What is your greatest challenge as a chef/restaurateur?

Building a successful business in these times is not easy. Prices and costs are out of control, very different from when I opened my first restaurant. The amount of work and stress is not a joke.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

We try to create a friendly and relaxed ambience, while serving good and honest food that uses the best ingredients available, without passing on the cost to our guests. You can come and enjoy a great cocktail or wine and have a nice dish without pretension. I oversee the whole operation myself, so I’m always looking to give the best experience to our guests – great flavors and friendly service. If you want good food, great service, and a family feeling, this is the place.

Leslie is located at 514 3rd Avenue, New York, NY. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit Leslie NYC and call 646.360.2756.

Photo Credit: Leslie Ames