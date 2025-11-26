TAVERN ON THE GREEN-The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on 12/2

Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond.
Tavern on the Green is kicking off the holiday with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting celebration on Tuesday, December 2, from 5:30–8:00 PM and the public is invited for this wonderful family-friendly evening that will usher in the holidays.
This year’s celebration features a special live performance and meet-and-greet with Kelsie Watts, acclaimed recording artist and currently starring as Jane Seymour in Broadway’s Six. Guests will also enjoy a festive performance by Quarantined Quartet, plus complimentary hot chocolate and cookies, all set beneath the restaurant’s sparkling holiday décor and the magical backdrop of Central Park.
This event is free and open to all, offering New Yorkers and visitors alike a warm, spirited way to ring in the season at one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Proceeds and donations from this event will go to the West Side Campaign Against Hunger, which provides healthy food choices for neighbors in need.