Review:  MAMA MEZZE Brings the Finest Eastern Mediterranean Cuisine to NoMad

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You will be impressed! Mama Mezze is the all-day Eastern Mediterranean restaurant that recently opened at 1123 Broadway in the heart of NoMad and guests love their dining experience. Their location is right across the street from Madison Square Park, a short walk to the beloved Irish Repertory Theatre, and convenient to the bustling Flatiron neighborhood. The creative beverage menu and delectable wood-fired dishes are served in the bright, airy venue with floor to ceiling windows, seating for all size parties and there are two charming outdoor patios. You will feel transported across the ocean without ever leaving Manhattan! We like that they are serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunches, and breakfast in the coming weeks. If you’re planning to see a matinee or evening show, their hours are incredibly convenient.

This stylish new eatery is the brainchild of successful restaurateur, Mark Barak who collaborated with James Beard Award Finalist, Chef Einat Admony to create the flavorful menu that features a delightful flare. There are selections to suit all tastes, styles, and dietary preferences. We stopped by early on a Monday night for dinner. Kick off your meal with an artisanal cocktail while you peruse the enticing menu. Just a few of the special drinks include the Holy Old Fashioned, a beautifully balanced blend of bourbon, cynar, crème de cacao, chocolate bitters, and orange. For a real refresher, consider the Levantine Spritz made with tequila, cachaça, orange, grapefruit, and rosé champagne. Wines from Mediterranean regions are served by the glass or bottle and can be paired perfectly with your food choices. The knowledgeable servers are ready to help you navigate the menu and make excellent suggestions.

Spreads are a must for sharing and they are served with served with Mama Mezze’s house-made bread, za’atar laffa. The Bababeet spread is one of a kind. This savory, irresistible dip melds wood-fired eggplant and beet topped with beet chips. Other choices include Mushroom Hummus, Whipped Feta, and more. Be sure to order Small Plates for your table. A house favorite is the perfectly seasoned Crispy Cauliflower, prepared to perfection with red pepper tahini, fresh garlic and Fresno Gremolata. Salad lovers have found their home with garden fresh choices such as the Greek Salad or the Tahini Caesar. We enjoyed the Green Fattoush with arugula, radish, avocado, lemon-date dressing, and topped with lavash.

When you move on to Large Plates, the selection is sure to please. Distinctive entrees include a spicy North African fish dish, Chraime, Braised Short Rib, Savita’s Schnitzel, Branzino, and more. The wood-fired Skewers are a guest favorite. We savored the Lemon-Oregano Chicken one. The tender chicken is served on two skewers with Mediterranean roasted vegetables, Mama’s rice, tahini, and zhug. Other skewers include Persian Lime-Glazed Salmon and Adobo-Rubbed Skirt Steak. The menu also features lamb or chicken Tagine served with Couscous. If you’re in the mood for a sandwich, consider Mama’s Burger, Amba Chicken Shawarma or a vegetarian sandwich favorite, the Falafel with Israeli salad, pickles, hummus and tahini. You can add a side to your meal such as Za’atar Fries or Israeli Salad. Complement your food with sauces like Red Pepper Tahini or Smoked Harissa Aioli. And be sure to share the wonderfully presented menu items on social media.

Save some room for luscious desserts. Indulge in the sharable treat, Nutella Babka Sundae with candied hazelnuts, whipped cream, and a pouring of warm chocolate fudge. Other tempting sweets include Sesame Chocolate Tart, housemade Doughnuts, and Coconut Malabi. There’s a great selection of coffees and teas so you can relax and enjoy the ambiance of the restaurant a little longer.

Mama Mezze will be one of your preferred dining destinations. From the first moment to the last, it epitomizes dining pleasure. Our readers will like to know that the restaurant also has private dining space for special events and group gatherings. It is located at 1123 Broadway (between 25th and 26th Streets) New York, NY 10010. For menus, hours of operation, and more information visit HERE and call 212.547.8750. Visit www.mamamezze.com and follow on Instagram @mamamezzernyc.

Photo Credit: Heather Willensky

Reader Reviews

Need more Food + Wine Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...