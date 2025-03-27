AUTISM SPEAKS Celebrity Chef Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on 4/1

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2025 Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala, takes place on Tuesday, April 1st, at Cipriani Wall Street. The event promises to be an inspiring and impactful evening with over 30 celebrated chefs coming together to support autism awareness and inclusion.

Chefs Daniel Boulud, Maneet Chauhan, and Culinary Chair Franklin Becker, along with many other distinguished names, will create a unique four-course experience for guests, all while raising crucial funds for Autism Speaks. These funds will support critical programs that advance health, research, and employment opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum.

Chef Danny Garcia, who is participating in the gala, commented, "It has been an honor to participate in this event alongside Jamal James Kent in years past, and I'm thrilled to offer continued support of such a worthy cause and raise awareness of Autism Speaks' advocacy, research, and care."

Find out why this matter so much to so many!

-Celebrating 20 Years of Change: Autism Speaks is commemorating its 20th year of driving research, advocacy, and services for the 1 in 36 children and 1 in 45 adults on the autism spectrum in the U.S. This year’s Chef Gala will spotlight the intersection of autism and the culinary industry, specifically focusing on neurodiversity in the workforce, an issue particularly relevant in today’s restaurant and hospitality scene.

-Making a Difference in the Hospitality Industry: According to recent projections, more than 150,000 autistic adults are employed in the U.S. hospitality and leisure industry in 2024. In New York City alone, that number climbs to over 4,000. This highlights the significant role the industry plays in creating employment opportunities for neurodivergent individuals.

-A Gastronomic Celebration: Guests will enjoy a bespoke menu designed by top chefs, showcasing a variety of culinary traditions and individual styles.

For more information on Autism Speaks and to access tickets to the special culinary event on Tuesday, April 1st, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Chef Danny Garcia by photographer Evan Sung

