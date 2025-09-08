Review: THE ALDERMAN in the Heart of Times Square Promises to Impress

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Our readers will want to know about The Alderman, a very inviting restaurant that is perfectly positioned in the heart of the Theater District inside the Motto Hotel on West 48th Street. It serves an early morning breakfast, all-day dining and a daily Happy Hour. The venue is a relaxing retreat from the hustle and bustle of the Broadway neighborhood. Theatergoers can enjoy the 3-course $49 Pre-Theater menu is served daily from 12pm to 2pm and from 5pm to 7pm that will get you to the show right on time. Their beautifully appointed, spacious dining room has seating for all size parties and the attentive, knowledgeable servers make your visit a pleasure from start to finish.

The Alderman is from the Renwick Hospitality Group, owned by managing partners, Gary Wallach and Carsten Johansson. It is just one of their successful ventures that stems from their shared passion for the hospitality industry. The kitchen is helmed by Chef Sagnik Biswa whose finely curated menus include your favorite classics with a modern twist. Bring your group. There are choices to delight all tastes, styles, and dietary preferences.

We visited for dinner on a Saturday evening just before a show. Order the small plates from “To Start” that are nicely priced at 3 for $28 or 6 for $58 or all 8 choices for $78. They are an ideal table share to pair with drinks. Some of the delicious selections include Everything Flatbread with babaganoush and chili oil, Smoked Duck Breast, Rosemary House Rolls with roasted garlic and butter, and the House Smoked Salmon Toast.

Love salad? Then you’ll want to order one from the Appetizer menu such as Herb Salad with a zesty citrus vinaigrette and smoked gouda or the Wedge Salad topped with candied bacon and spicy ranch. Other apps like Oysters on the half shell and Oyster Casino are house favorites. And guests return again and again for the tasty Chicken Bites with buttermilk aioli and house spice.

Just when you thought your meal couldn’t get any better, the entrées arrive! Savor the flavorful plant based main dish, Spiced Cauliflower with crispy onions and eggplant. The generous portion of Shrimp Scampi features succulent shrimp on al dente bucatini pasta perfectly seasoned with garlic breadcrumbs and gremolata. No menu would be complete without a go-to burger like the classic Smash Burger with pickles, onions, ketchup mustard and American Cheese. Mains also include Flat Iron Steak, Salmon and more. Complement your meal with sides that include Glazed Carrots, Loaded Baked Potato or Grilled Maitake Mushrooms. You will be so impressed by your experience at The Alderman, you’ll be planning to return soon. We look forward to coming back for their appetizing breakfast dishes.

The beverage program at has been specifically designed to complement all The Alderman’s menus. Specialty coffee, teas, and cold pressed juices start your day. Pair your meals with a top selection of wine, beer, and wonderfully crafted cocktails.

There's a special treat to top off your meal that is not to be missed. Their warm Chocolate Chip Cookies take a little over 10 minutes to prepare but are worth the wait for their scrumptious taste and texture. Enjoy them with a cup of coffee or tea.

Get ready for an impeccable dining experience offered at all times of the day. The Alderman is a superb destination for New Yorkers and guests of the city who are looking for the best of the city’s food scene.

The Alderman is located at 150A West 48th Street, New York, NY 10036. Visit https://www.aldermannyc.com/ and call 929-566-5280. Follow them on social media @aldermannyc

Photo Credit: Nicholas Lee Ruiz

Reader Reviews

Need more Food + Wine Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...