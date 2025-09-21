CARMINE'S-A Theatergoers Fave Celebrates 35th Anniversary on the UWS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Editor's Note: The celebration is on at Carmine's, a theatergoers favorite restaurant, and all of their locations are presenting menu specials through the month of September. We attended their exciting 35th anniversary party on the Upper West Side that featured fabulous food, drink and entertainment, in true Italian style. Guests had a great time and were absolutely delighted by the celebration.

Carmine’s celebrates 35 Years of Family, Flavor and Tradition on NYC’s Upper West Side. This September, iconic New York institution Carmine’s proudly celebrates its 35th anniversary, honoring over three decades of generous hospitality, Italian American tradition, and unforgettable shared meals.

Since opening its doors in 1990 on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Carmine’s has grown into a nationally beloved restaurant group (with locations in Times Square, Atlantic City, Washington D.C., Las Vegas, and even the Bahamas) but has never lost the warmth and community spirit that defined its very first neighborhood outpost.

Under the leadership of Jeffrey Bank, CEO of Alicart Restaurant Group, Carmine’s has remained fiercely committed to its founding philosophy: “Big Food, Big Fun, Big Family.” Bank’s vision has guided Carmine’s through decades of industry evolution and expansion, while keeping its core identity intact. His belief in consistency, quality, and tradition has helped the brand flourish without succumbing to fleeting trends. At his side is President Alexis Blair, whose dynamic leadership and people-first approach have ushered in a new era of operational excellence and innovation. Blair’s commitment to mentorship, culture, and long-term growth has been pivotal in positioning Carmine’s for future decades of success, while preserving the familial heart of the brand.

And at the center of the Carmine’s kitchen is Chef Glenn Rolnick, Director of Culinary Operations, who has overseen the brand’s culinary evolution for more than 20 years. Rolnick’s deep respect for Southern Italian cuisine, paired with his creative execution of large-format dishes, has helped define the signature Carmine’s experience at every location across the country.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Carmine’s is offering limited-time anniversary specials available at all locations through September 30, 2025. These exclusive dishes were created to honor the flavors and traditions that have made Carmine’s a favorite for generations.

35th Anniversary Specials:

Fritto Misto: A bountiful mix of fried calamari, shrimp, white fish, cherry peppers, fennel, zucchini, and lemon. Served with lemon garlic aioli and tomato caper sauce.

Mezza Luna Caprese: Creamy burrata-stuffed pasta with fresh pomodoro sauce and heirloom cherry tomatoes.

Calabrian Lobster Pasta: A 2 lb. whole lobster served over reginette pasta in a spicy pink sauce, topped with crispy prosciutto.

Piccata al Limone: A seasonal catch paired with charred broccolini and a lemon butter caper sauce.

Limoncello Tiramisu: Whipped mascarpone, lemon curd, blueberry compote, and candied pistachio.

These dishes reflect Carmine’s timeless approach to dining—generous, joyful, and rooted in the spirit of gathering.

A New York Legacy:

What began as a neighborhood restaurant has become a cornerstone of NYC dining culture. Known for its family-style portions and lively, welcoming atmosphere, Carmine’s has played a part in millions of New Yorkers’ and visitors’ most meaningful moments—from birthdays and graduations to holiday dinners and impromptu get-togethers.

The 35th anniversary also highlights Carmine’s deep connection to the community—through charitable partnerships, local engagement, and a loyal team that treats every guest like family. Through it all, Jeffrey Bank, Alexis Blair, and Chef Glenn Rolnick have each played an essential role in maintaining the heart of Carmine’s while guiding its continued growth. Together, they’ve ensured that the Carmine’s experience, one built on abundance, nostalgia, and genuine hospitality, remains as vital today as it was in 1990.

As Carmine’s steps into its 35th year, it does so with gratitude for the past and excitement for what’s ahead, continuing to serve up timeless recipes, unmatched hospitality, and the joy of a full table for generations to come.

To learn more about Carmine's, their locations, menus, and hours of operation, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carmine's