Review: TRINITY IRISH DANCE COMPANY at The Joyce Theater-Excellent and Engaging

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trinty Irish Dance Company (TIDC) under the direction of Founding Artistic Director Mark Howard and Associate Artistic Director, Chelsea Hoy is now performing in The Joyce Theater’s Tino and Rajika Purii Auditorium through Sunday, February 22. Their mixed repertory program promises an excellent audience experience. Don’t miss the opportunity to view the renowned company’s Irish step dancing highlighted by choreographies that have a unique contemporary flair.

Trinity Irish Dance Company, established in 1990, is an Irish-American, Chicago-based company now celebrating its 35th Season of genre defying innovation. Rooted in tradition, yet progressive, they present spirited, engaging and meaningful dance. We attended the opening night performance on Tuesday, February 7 when the appreciative audience was captivated by the awe-inspiring talent of the 19-member troupe. The show included 8 distinctive dance pieces. Many of the works were accompanied by the TIDC Band that also played three of their own musical selections.

The program opened with Communion, choreographed by Mark Howard and Sandy Silva. This piece was an ideal start to the evening as it showcased the company’s uncanny sense of rhythm while the dancers also vocalized. Dance lovers will appreciate the inclusion of the two world premieres in the first act. SEseacht is created and conceived by Michelle Dorrance choreographed by Dorrance, Chelsea Hoy and Francisco Lemus. The dance is rooted in rhythms, once tribal and complex. It demonstrates the company’s exquisite versatility. The other world premiere, Sofia is choreographed by Mark Howard, Sofia Dorantes, and Patrick Grant. The work is danced by Dorantes and Grant with impressive precision and grace.

The first act concluded with the New York premiere of The Sash choreographed by Mark Howard, Chelsea Hoy, and Stephanie Martinez. This is a significant piece that speaks to the company’s commitment to social justice and inclusion. With a film by Paul Marshall, it is set to a score by Northern Irish composer Kevin Sharkey. The work is inspired by Sharkey’s childhood during The Troubles, fusing Irish precision and history with contemporary movement.

(Micah Roby and Shannon Kearney - photo by Todd Rosenberg)

After a brief intermission, the second act began with a exuberant, and colorful piece, Push choreographed by Mark Howard. It was followed by A New Dawn, a lively folk-dance piece choreographed by Mark Howard. The program continued with Black Rose also choreographed by Mark Howard. In this unique piece, the dancers used drumsticks to demonstrate fast-paced rhythms inspired by the Bonsho sound of Anci-Village in Japan.

The program concluded with an emotive piece, Soles, choreographed by Mark Howard. It was an ideal conclusion to the evening of dance. This piece began with the dancers, clad in black, standing under individual spotlights before stepping as a troupe. Michael Howard, the father of Mark Howard, Founding Director has astutely said, “When the soles of your shoes have worn off, you’re back on your feet again.”

The TIDC musicians that accompanied the dancers' pieces performed outstanding musical selections of their own that included SEISUIN, White Rose, and Thank You for Hearing Me. The musicians include Chris Devlin, Jake James, Steven Rutledge, Toby Elliot, and Cleek Schrey.

The production team has done a great job of bringing TIDC to the Chelsea neighborhood stage. The lighting, costuming, and sound design complemented every piece. We highly recommend that our readers plan to see TIDC in the week ahead. Their performance is an unforgettable cultural and dance experience. To learn more about the company, please visit Trinity Irish Dance Company | Elevate. Engage. Empower.

Performances of Trinity Irish Dance Company continue through February 22 at The Joyce Theater’s Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium (175 Eighth Avenue at 19th Street). For more information and ticketing, please visit The Joyce Theater.

Photo Credit: Lead Photo by Lois Greenfield

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Dance News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...