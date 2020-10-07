NY Pops to Present Benefit Concert with Kelli O'Hara; Launches Rodgers and Hammerstein Podcast

Following the concert is a Q&A with Steven Reineke.

The New York Pops is presenting a virtual benefit concert featuring Kelli O'Hara on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. EST hosted by New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke.

The concert, with music direction by Dan Lipton, features Rodgers and Hammerstein favorites; "To Build a Home" from The Bridges of Madison County; "Take Me to the World" from Evening Primrose; an original song "Sun Went Out" by Kelli O'Hara's husband Greg Naughton; and more. Following the concert is a Q&A with Steven Reineke.

The concert was recorded live at the Riverside Yacht Club in Riverside, Connecticut on September 12, 2020, and was generously hosted by New York Pops Board Chair Jim Read.

Tickets start at $20 and are available at newyorkpops.org/kelli. Additional ticket levels offer the opportunity to sponsor a PopsEd student as part of the Kids in the "Virtual" Balcony program. Patrons can watch the concert online for a week following the initial broadcast date; the concert is available to patrons for 48 hours once viewing has commenced.

Limited Producer packages start at $1,000 and include access to an exclusive Zoom mingle with Kelli O'Hara prior to the concert broadcast at 6:45pm EST.

Proceeds from the event support The New York Pops and its PopsEd music education programs. The New York Pops is adapting its PopsEd programs to align with the current climate of remote and hybrid student learning - from synchronous remote rehearsals and instrument sectional coachings, to interactive masterclasses. Kelli O'Hara currently serves as a New York Pops board member and a PopsEd Ambassador, advocating for PopsEd programs.

The New York Pops additionally has launched a brand new, six-part podcast series in partnership with The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, taking a deep dive into six of the iconic duo's musical collaborations. The podcast features host Ted Chapin, President and Chief Creative Officer of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, in conversation with Sierra Boggess (The Phantom of the Opera, Disney's The Little Mermaid) and Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey), who both were featured in The New York Pops season opening concert at Carnegie Hall on October 9, 2015, entitled My Favorite Things: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Episodes are released on Tuesdays at 1pm ET at https://newyorkpops.org/my-favorite-things-archival. The series debuted on September 15 with an episode exploring Oklahoma! Other episodes explore the musicals: Carousel (September 22); South Pacific (September 29); The King and I (October 6); The Sound of Music (October 13); and Allegro, Cinderella, and Me and Juliet (October 20).

A full audio recording of the October 2015 New York Pops concert exploring the songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, is also available at https://newyorkpops.org/my-favorite-things-archival through the end of October.

