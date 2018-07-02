Kara Lindsay Returns to BEAUTIFUL July 10th

Kara Lindsay will be coming back to the Sondheim as 'Cynthia Weil' in Beautiful beginning Tuesday, July 10th. Jessica Kennan Wynn will take her final bow on Sunday, July 8th.

Kara Lindsay's credits include: Broadway: Beautiful (Cynthia Weil), Wicked (Glinda), Newsies (Katherine) Original Cast/ Fathom Events Film. National Tour: Wicked (Glinda), Little House on the Prairie (Laura). Paper Mill Playhouse: Newsies, Little House...Prairie. Sacramento Music Circus: Singing in the Rain (Kathy Seldon). NCT: Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins). Kansas City Starlight: Cinderella (Cinderella). Kansas City Rep: Cabaret (Sally Bowles). 5th Avenue: Lone Star Love (Miss Ann Page). Geva Theater: A Christmas Carol. BFA Carnegie Mellon University.

With a book by Tony and Academy® Award-nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is in its 5th smash year at the Stephen SondheimTheatre on Broadway. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records), the 2015 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl. In addition to the hit Broadway production, which has broken all box office records and recently became the highest grossing show in the history of the Sondheim Theatre, Beautifullaunched its first US National Tour in September 2015, and is also currently playing internationally, with productions in Japan, Australia and touring the UK. An Award-winning production recently closed in London's West End.

