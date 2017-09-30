Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/30/2017
Children of Rock Hit the Road on SCHOOL OF ROCK Tour - 9/30/2017
Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced his high-octane Broadway and West End hit School of Rock - The Musical will launch a US National Tour in Rochester, NY, at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre in September 2017.
Black, Huffington & More Headline Talkback Series for DISCORD - 9/30/2017
Primary Stages has announced the lineup of guests for talkbacks that will happen after select shows of their first production of the 2017/18 season, the New York Premiere of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickens AND COUNT Leo Tolstoy: DISCORD written by Scott Carter and directed by Kimberly Senior.
Tonya Pinkins Leads World Premiere of TIME ALONE in Los Angeles - 9/30/2017
Belle Rêve Theatre Company presents their inaugural production of Time Alone, a World Premiere by Alessandro Camon (Academy Award nominee 'The Messenger') starring Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam, Caroline or Change, ABC Scandal) and Alex Hernandez (Peter and the Starcatcher, Richard III NYC Public Theatre Mobile Unit), at Theatre 2, Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S Spring Street Los Angeles, September 30 to October 29 (Press Opening October 7).
Maximalista opens at the Manhattan Rep - 9/30/2017
Dress Up Like Your Favorite Animal and Get a Treat at ENDANGERED! - 9/30/2017
The hit family musical ENDANGERED! will celebrate their message of saving the planet and protecting the animals by inviting audience members, young and old, to come dressed as their favorite animal to the Davenport Theatre (354 West 45 Street) for the Saturday. September 30 show at 3pm.
Lyric Opera of Kansas City Presents EUGENE ONEGIN - 9/30/2017
Soprano Raquel González will make her Lyric Opera of Kansas City debut in the new production of Eugene Onegin in the role of Tatyana, replacing Joyce El-Khoury who has withdrawn for personal reasons.
LION KING & More to Continue TDF's Autism-Friendly Broadway Lineup - 10/1/2017
TDF, the not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts which celebrates its 50th year of service in 2018, today announced their full seventh season of autism-friendly performances.
Degerstedt, Ryan, Molina & More Lead DESPERATE MEASURES at York Theatre - 10/1/2017
The York Theatre Company, dedicated to the development of new musicals and preserving musical gems from the past, in association with Cecilia Lin and Hu Guo, has announced the cast and creative team of the New York premiere of the musical Desperate Measures, with book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg (Anna Karenina) and music by David Friedman (Scandalous).
Broadway's Okieriete Onaodowan Among Speaker Lineup for Forbes Under 30 - 10/1/2017
Today Forbes announced that Lindsey Vonn, Lee Schrager, Tyler Haney and Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan will be joining the speaker lineup for the 2017 Forbes Under 30 Summit, being held in Boston this October 1-4.
Ripley, Mientus Sing the Songs of Rufus Wainwright at 54 Below - 10/1/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Rufus Wainwright on Sunday, October 1st, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Alan, Fontana, DeLaria and More Set for Birdland This Month - 10/1/2017
Birdland Jazz Club has announced its October 2017 lineup, featuring Ron Carter's Great Big Band, Quartet and Golden Striker Trio, Lea DeLaria with Special Guests, Miss Coco Peru, Frank Perowsky Jazz Orchestra, Santino Fontana, Kurt Elling, Rolando Morales-Matos, Veronica Swift, Jim Caruso's Cast Party, and more. Scroll down for details!
The Public & Shakespeare Society's New Initiative Explores the Bard - 10/1/2017
The Public Theater and The Shakespeare Society have announced that they will join forces to form the new PUBLIC SHAKESPEARE INITIATIVE, under the leadership of long-time Shakespeare Society Artistic Director, Michael Sexton. The Public Theater and The Shakespeare Society have long shared the passionately-held belief that Shakespeare is for everyone.
Cast of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND & More Perform at 92Y Street Fest - 10/1/2017
92nd Street Y brings its famous programs out onto Lexington Avenue for New Yorkers of all ages to enjoy at the Annual 92Y Street Fest. The FREE outdoor event takes place Sunday, October 1, from 12-5 pm on Lexington Avenue between 79th and 94th Streets.
From the Creators of Bayside! the Musical!, 90210! The Musical!, Katdashians! The Musical!, and Full House! The Musical! comes FRIENDS! The Musical! - 10/1/2017
New Met Opera Documentary Charts Momentous Period of Change at NYFF - 10/1/2017
As the Metropolitan Opera launches its 133rd season this fall, a new film by multiple Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Susan Froemke surveys a remarkable period of the company's rich history and a time of great change for New York.
Betty Buckley Hosts NYC Workshop - 10/2/2017
Following her co-starring role in M. Night Shyamalan's hit film Split and the release of her new album Story Songs, Betty Buckley - Tony Award winner, Theater Hall of Fame 2012 honoree and legendary Broadway star - will offer a five-day Song Interpretation & Monologue Intensive Workshop at New York's T. Schreiber Studio from October 2 to 6.
Keenan-Bolger & More Set for Red Bull's TRIUMPH OF LOVE Benefit - 10/2/2017
Red Bull Theater today announced the cast for the one night only benefit performance of Marivaux's THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE, translated by James Magruder and directed by Jesse Berger.
Porter, Goldsberry & Lewis Set for Reading of SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR - 10/2/2017
Midtown Direct Rep (MDR) launches its 2017-18 reading series, Theater at The Woodland, with a free presentation of SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR, a new play with music, written by Rob Zellers, directed by Billy Porter, with music supervision by Zane Mark and musical direction by Darryl Ivey.
NEWSIES Tour Cast Reunites for 2nd Annual NEWSBOYS' VARIETY SHOW - 10/2/2017
On October 2nd, exactly one year from closing, cast members from the national tour of Newsies will reunite on the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below to present the second annual The Newsboys' Variety Show.
Brown, Kron, Kushner and More Set for SKIRBALL TALKS Series - 10/2/2017
SKIRBALL TALKS, a new series presented by NYU Skirball, will feature two evenings of conversations with renowned theater artists, including: Jason Robert Brown, Lisa Kron, Steven Lutvak, Alex Timbers and Laurence Maslon (October 2); and Tony Kushner, Oskar Eustis and artists from the Palestinian Freedom Theatre (October 18).
Chalfant, De Shields & More Celebrate Drama Book Shop's 100th Birthday - 10/2/2017
The Drama Book Shop, the premiere performing arts book shop in the country, currently located at 250 West 40th Street in NYC's theatre district, will commemorate its 100th birthday with an all day celebration on Monday, October 2nd, 2017 open to the public.
Nia Vardalos Returns for TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Encore at The Public Theater - 10/2/2017
The Public Theater announced complete casting today for the encore engagement of the acclaimed production of Tiny Beautiful Things, part of The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work at 425 Lafayette Street and the 50th Anniversary of HAIR.
Red Bull Theater's THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE - 10/2/2017
Red Bull Theater today announced that Zach Grenier would join the previously announced cast for the one night only benefit performance of Marivaux's THE TRIUMPH OF LOVE, translated by James Magruder and directed by Jesse Berger.
Primary Stages Kicks Off 2017 ESPA Drills Readings - 10/2/2017
Primary Stages announced today additional programming and events for the Fall 2017 season.
Final PlayLabs by Bioh & Houghton at MCC Theater - 10/2/2017
MCC Theater today announced the complete cast and creative team for 2017-18 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh's Happiness and Joe, the third of the 2017 PlayLabs readings to be held on October 2nd at 7pm as well MCC Youth Company Alum Lily Houghton's Dear, the final of the 2017 PlayLabs readings to be held on Monday October 16th at 7pm, both at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street).
So Fetch! Get Tickets, Swag, Stars & More on 'Mean Girls Day' in NYC - 10/3/2017
Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Mean Girls, the new musical produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film, go on sale to the general public next Tuesday, October 3 at 10:00 AM EST.
Kelli O'Hara Brings Intimate Evening to The Sheen Center - 10/3/2017
Next Tuesday, October 3 at 7:30pm, The Sheen Center presents the second installment of this spirited series with Tony Award-winning actress, Kelli O'Hara.
Works by Steven Dietz and A.R. Gurney Headline Keen's 18th Season - 10/3/2017
Keen Company will present two plays celebrating A SEASON OF CONNECTION.
Arnie Burton and Matt McGrath Lead Keen's LONELY PLANET - 10/3/2017
Today Keen Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced that Steven Dietz's landmark play Lonely Planet would star Arnie Burton (The Government Inspector) and Matt McGrath (The Legend of Georgia McBride). The design team will include Anshuman Bhatia (scenic), Jennifer Paar (costumes), Paul Hudson (lighting) and Bart Fasbender (sound).
Musicals Tonight! Revives THE APPLE TREE - 10/3/2017
In The Apple Tree, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick show us that women have been smarter than men from as far back as Eden when Adam says to Eve, 'I remember when you invented fire.'
Atlantic Theater Kicks Off 2017-18 Amplified Readings Series - 10/3/2017
Atlantic Theater Company has announced its 2017-2018 Amplified Reading Series selections, presenting six bold new plays throughout Atlantic's season with an expanded rehearsal process for more meaningful engagement with the material and the playwright.
The Sol Project's OEDPIUS EL REY Begins at The Public Theater - 10/3/2017
A friendly reminder that The Public Theater will begin previews on Tuesday, October 3 for the New York premiere of the electrifying play, OEDPIUS EL REY in collaboration with The Sol Project.
Iris Bahr Brings Solo Show I LOST YOU THERE Back to Cherry Lane - 10/3/2017
Lucille Lortel Award-winner Iris Bahr is bringing her hit solo show I Lost You There: A humorous exploration of a most unfunny subject, back for a limited two-week engagement at the Cherry Lane Theatre. Bahr will take audiences on a funny and moving journey through love, loss, mortality, and Brussels sprouts.
Matthew Aucoin's Opera CROSSING Makes New York Premiere at BAM - 10/3/2017
BAM presents the New York premiere of Matthew Aucoin's acclaimed opera Crossing, an American Repertory Theater production directed by Diane Paulus, running October 3-8, 2017 at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House (30 Lafayette Ave).
David Schwimmer Helms PLANTATION! as Part of 30th Season at Lookingglass - 10/4/2017
Lookingglass Theatre Company has announced its complete 2017-2018 season lineup.
North American Rollout of FROM HERE TO ETERNITY Opens at Ogunquit Playhouse - 10/4/2017
The Ogunquit Playhouse is honored to be part of the North American rollout of the new musical From Here to Eternity, on stage October 4 through 29.
William Donnelly's NO WAKE Makes NYC Premiere at 59E59 - 10/4/2017
59E59 Theaters will host the New York premiere of NO WAKE, written by William Donnelly and directed by Veronica Brady. Produced by Route 66 Theatre Company and Bella Vita Entertainment, NO WAKE begins performances on Thursday, September 28 for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 15. Press Opening is Wednesday, October 4 at 7:30 PM.
Michael Shannon Returns for A Red Orchid's 25th Anniversary Season - 10/5/2017
A Red Orchid Theatre announces its 25th Anniversary Season.
Jireh Breon Holder's TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET Opens at Roundabout - 10/5/2017
Roundabout Theatre Company presents the first new play of Roundabout Underground's expanded 2017-2018 season, the world-premiere production of Too Heavy For Your Pocket by Jireh Breon Holder, directed by Margot Bordelon, and featuring Eboni Flowers (Evelyn Brandon), Hampton Fluker (Tony Carter), Brandon Gill (Bowzie Brandon) and Nneka Okafor (Sally-Mae Carter).
Tony Award Winner Ben Platt Guest Stars on NBC's WILL & GRACE Tonight - 10/5/2017
Bringing the best of Broadway to primetime, NBC has cast Tony Award winner and DEAR EVAN HANSEN star Ben Platt as a guest star on NBC's WILL & GRACE. The episode will air on Thursday, October 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Sir Patrick Stewart Honored with SDiFF's Gregory Peck Award - 10/5/2017
The San Diego International Film Festival (SDiFF), produced by the San Diego Film Foundation, announced today that iconic stage and screen actor Sir Patrick Stewart will be the recipient of the Gregory Peck Award for Excellence in Cinema.
Daniele, Mazzie & Rivera Celebrate Terrence McNally at 54 Below - 10/5/2017
Classic Stage Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Doyle and Executive Producer Director Jeff Griffin, will present An Evening With Terrence McNally and Friends Thursday evening, October 5 at Feinstein's/54 Below.
Tony Winner John Cullum Joins WAITRESS as 'Joe' - 10/5/2017
The producers of the smash hit Waitress have announced that on October 5, 2017, Tony Award winner John Cullum will join the Broadway musical in the role of Joe, the cantankerous owner of Joe's Pie Diner, home to the titular pie-maker's extraordinary confections.
Coates' BETWEEN THE WORLD & ME Highlights Apollo's 2017-18 Season - 10/6/2017
The Apollo Theater today announced details of its upcoming 2017-2018 season. Marking the first full season with Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes at the helm of the legendary theater's artistic and community programs, it will encompass commissions, premieres, and collaborations with local, national, and International Artists working across a range of disciplines and genres-from dance and theater to jazz, soul, and opera.
Our Ears Are Burning! HADESTOWN Live Cast Recording Released - 10/6/2017
Producers Mara Isaacs and Dale Franzen, and Brian Joosten from Warner Music Group, in collaboration with Ghostlight Records, will release the cast album for the acclaimed Off-Broadway musical Hadestown, recorded live during the original run of the show.
Tony Winner Beth Leavel Headlines Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma's BROADWAY BALL - 10/6/2017
Tony Award-winning actress Beth Leavel has been announced as the headlining performer at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma's 2017 Broadway Ball.
Reg Rogers Leads New Version of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE at Yale Rep - 10/6/2017
Yale Repertory Theatre opens its 2017–18 season with An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen, newly translated from the Norwegian by Paul Walsh, directed by James Bundy, October 6–October 28 at Yale University Theatre (222 York Street). Opening Night is Thursday, October 12.
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Premieres in Silicon Valley - 10/6/2017
Lisa Lampanelli's STUFFED Begins New Off-Broadway Run - 10/6/2017
Comedian Lisa Lampanelli and producer Rachel Karpf have announced that Lisa's new play, STUFFED, will open Off-Broadway this fall in a new production at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street), following a limited NYC run last fall at WP Theater.
Howard Crabtree'S WHEN PIGS FLY Lands Off-Broadway - 10/6/2017
Producer Joshua Goodman is tickled pink to announce the return of Howard Crabtree'S WHEN PIGS FLY, conceived by Howard Crabtree and Mark Waldrop, book and lyrics by Mark Waldrop, music by Dick Gallagher, directed by Mark Waldrop, choreographed by Tony Award-nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn) and costumes by legendary nine-time Emmy Award-winner Bob Mackie (“The Carol Burnett Show”).
OFF THE METER, ON THE RECORD Makes World Premiere at Irish Rep - 10/6/2017
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced the world premiere of OFF THE METER, ON THE RECORD, written and performed by John McDonagh (Producer of “Radio Free Eireann”). Directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (The Emperor Jones), OFF THE METER, ON THE RECORD begins performances on October 6, 2017 at Irish Rep Theatre (132 West 22nd Street) on the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage, with an opening night set for October 17, 2017, and will run through November 5, 2017.
Opera Philadelphia's WE SHALL NOT BE MOVED Makes NY Premiere - 10/6/2017
O17, the inaugural edition of Opera Philadelphia's game-changing new annual season-opening festival, launched like a rocket earlier this month, trailing a blaze of critical and popular acclaim. Next Friday, one of the three new operas that received its world premiere at the festival - We Shall Not Be Moved, a 'deeply moving' work (Washington Post) that 'succeeds on the level of art and not just polemic' (Opera News) - is set to make its New York premiere at Harlem's Apollo Theater (Oct 6 & 7).
Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper Lead LCT3's AFTER THE BLAST - 10/7/2017
Eboni Booth, Will Connolly, William Jackson Harper, Ben Horner, Cristin Milioti, David Pegram, and Teresa Yenque will comprise the cast of the LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater production of AFTER THE BLAST, a new play by Zoe Kazan, to be directed by Lila Neugebauer.
Betty Buckley Performs from New Album STORY SONGS at The Tilles Center - 10/7/2017
Following her co-starring role in M. Night Shyamalan's hit film Split and the release of her new album Story Songs, Betty Buckley - Tony Award winner, Theater Hall of Fame 2012 honoree and legendary Broadway star - will offer a five-day Song Interpretation & Monologue Intensive Workshop at New York's T. Schreiber Studio from October 2 to 6.
Hicks, Stewart & Compere Lead THE COLOR PURPLE on Tour - 10/7/2017
Producers announced today the first North American tour and full casting of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE COLOR PURPLE. Performances will begin October 7, 2017 in Schenectady, New York at Proctors and the tour will have its official opening October 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland at The Hippodrome Theatre. The tour will visit more than 30 cities in its first year on tour. Check out a complete tour route for the 2017-18 season below!
Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio and Family Ranch Up for Auction in L.A. - 10/7/2017
Profiles in History has announced the Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio and Debbie's personal family ranch will both be going up for auction at the Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Personal Property Auction on October 7th, 8th and 9th in Los Angeles.
LCT3 Presents AFTER THE BLAST - 10/7/2017
Eboni Booth, Will Connolly, William Jackson Harper, Ben Horner, Cristin Milioti, David Pegram, and Teresa Yenque comprise the cast of the LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater production of After the Blast, a new play by Zoe Kazan, to be directed by Lila Neugebauer. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!
Jeff Kready & Tally Sessions Bring A FINE BROMANCE to 54 Below - 10/7/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Jeff Kready and Tally Sessions in 'A Fine Bromance' on October 7th, 2017 at 11:30PM for an evening of soaring tenor and booming baritone duets!
Zoe Kazan's AFTER THE BLAST Opens LCT3's 2017-18 Season - 10/7/2017
LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater will open its 2017-2018 season with AFTER THE BLAST, a new play by Zoe Kazan, to be directed by Lila Neugebauer, beginning performances Saturday, October 7 and running for six weeks only through Sunday, November 19 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Monday, October 23.
Pittsburgh Opera Presents Puccini's TOSCA - 10/7/2017
Pittsburgh Opera opens its 79th season with Puccini's powerful Tosca, at the Benedum Center October 7th -15th.
Met Opera Live in HD Brings Bellini's NORMA to Warner Theatre - 10/7/2017
The Warner Theatre's 2017-2018 Metropolitan Opera Live in HD Season opens on Saturday, October 7 at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre with a new production of Vincenzo Bellini's Bel Canto tragedy, NORMA. A complimentary 45 minute pre-opera lecture by Nunzio DeFilippis will be offered in the Studio Theatre Lobby two hours before the broadcast.