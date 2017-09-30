Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 9/30/2017

Opera Philadelphia's WE SHALL NOT BE MOVED Makes NY Premiere - 10/6/2017 O17, the inaugural edition of Opera Philadelphia's game-changing new annual season-opening festival, launched like a rocket earlier this month, trailing a blaze of critical and popular acclaim. Next Friday, one of the three new operas that received its world premiere at the festival - We Shall Not Be Moved, a 'deeply moving' work (Washington Post) that 'succeeds on the level of art and not just polemic' (Opera News) - is set to make its New York premiere at Harlem's Apollo Theater (Oct 6 & 7).

