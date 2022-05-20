A STRANGE LOOP, COMPANY, TAKE ME OUT & More Win 2022 Drama League Awards
Hosts will include Frank DiLella, Patti LuPOne, Ben Vereen, Sutton Foster, Shoshana Bean, Gabby Beans and and Lear deBessonet.
This afternoon, Emmy Award-winning journalist Frank DiLella will host the 88th Annual Drama League Awards alongside theatrical legends and Tony Award winners, Patti LuPone (Company, Evita, Gypsy), Ben Vereen (Pippin, Fosse, Wicked), Sutton Foster (The Music Man, Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Milly), and freshly-minted 2022 Tony Award Nominated Actresses Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night, Wicked) Gabby Beans (Skin of Our Teeth, "Succession," "House of Cards"), and Lear deBessonet (Encores! Into The Woods, Hercules, Miss You Like Hell), who will present the esteemed awards.
The 88th Annual Drama League Awards will be presented in person at The Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W 54th St, New York, NY) on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 12:00PM. The 2022 Awards will recognize eligible Broadway and Off-Broadway (non-virtual only) productions that began preview performances between March 16, 2021, and April 23, 2022.
BroadwayWorld will be bringing you live updates of the winners. Winners will be marked: **WINNER**
2022 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
CLYDE'S
Second Stage Theater
The Helen Hayes Theater
Written by Lynn Nottage
Directed by Kate Whoriskey
Produced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director)
CONFEDERATES
Signature Theatre
The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre
Written by Dominique Morisseau
Directed by Stori Ayers
Produced by Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Tim McClimon, Interim Executive Director)
DANA H.
Lyceum Theatre
Written by Lucas Hnath; Adapted from Interviews with Dana Higginbotham; Interviews
Conducted by Steve Cosson
Directed by Les Waters
Produced by Matt Ross, Sally Horchow, Dori Berinstein, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Dubin, Horchow Family Productions, Thomas Kail, Corinne Nevinny & Victoria Nevinny, Plate Spinner Productions, Bill Prady, Rocco Productions, Craig Balsam, Randy Best/Diamond Dog Entertainment, Gould Family/David Lyons, Richard Phillips/Alan Seales, ZKM Media, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman & CEO), The Goodman Theatre (Robert Falls, Artistic Director; Roche Schulfer, Executive Director), Center Theatre Group (Michael Ritchie, Artistic Director; Meghan Pressman, Managing Director/CEO; Douglas C. Baker, Producing Director) and Vineyard Theatre (Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Artistic Directors; Suzanne Appel, Managing Director); Associate Producer: Eric Emauni, Jacqueline Flores, Miranda Gohh, Naomi Horibe, Rob Laqui, Ayanna Prescod and Bria Woodyard
ENGLISH
Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company
Linda Gross Theater
Written by Sanaz Toossi
Directed by Knud Adams
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) and Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer)
HANGMEN
John Golden Theatre
Written by Martin McDonagh
Directed by Matthew Dunster
Produced by Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian, Elizabeth I. McCann, Craig Balsam, Atlantic Theater Company, Jon B. Platt, Len Blavatnik, Richard Fishman, John Gore Organization, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President), Jamie deRoy/Sandy Robertson, Patrick Myles/Alexander 'Sandy' Marshall, M. Kilburg Reedy/Excelsior Entertainment and The Royal Court Theatre (Vicky Featherstone, Artistic Director; Lucy Davies, Executive Producer)
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY **WINNER**
Nederlander Theatre
Written by Stefano Massini; Adapted by Ben Power
Directed by Sam Mendes
Produced by The National Theatre, Neal Street Productions, Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kash Bennett, Lisa Burger, Caro Newling, Ambassador Theatre Group, Stephanie P. McClelland, Annapurna Theatre, Delman-Whitney, Craig Balsam/Heni Koenigsberg/John Yonover, Fiery Angel/Seth A. Goldstein, Starry Night Entertainment, Gavin Kalin Productions, Paul & Selina Burdell/Bill Damaschke, 42nd.club/Phil & Claire Kenny, CatWenJam Productions, Amanda Dubois, Glass Half Full Productions, Dede Harris/Linda B. Rubin, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Kors Le Pere Theatricals LLC, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees, Mark Pigott KBE, KStJ, Playing Field, Catherine Schreiber/Adam Zell, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Richard Winkler/Alan Shorr/Dawn Smalberg, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman & CEO), Independent Presenters Network and John Gore Organization
MERRY WIVES
The Public Theater / Free Shakespeare in the Park
Delacorte Theater
Written By William Shakespeare
Adapted by Jocelyn Bioh
Directed by Saheem Ali
Produced by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions)
THE MINUTES
Studio 54
Written by Tracy Letts
Directed by Anna D. Shapiro
Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Louise Gund, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Jayne Baron Sherman, Kathleen K. Johnson, Emily Dobbs, Robert Flicker, Jacob Soroken Porter, The Shubert Organization
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Shubert Theatre
Written by Selina Fillinger
Directed by Susan Stroman
Produced by Seaview, 51 Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions, Level Forward, Salman Al
Rashid,
Runyonland Productions, Sony Music Masterworks, One Community, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Jonathan Demar, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Lucas Katler, David J. Lynch, Leonid Makaron, Mark Gordon Pictures, Liz Slagera??, Ted Snowdona??, a??Natalie Gorman/Tish Brennan Throop; The Shubert Organization; Executive Producer: Mark Shacket
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Manhattan Theatre Club
NY City Center Stage 1
Written by Joshua Harmon
Directed by David Cromer
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer)
SELLING KABUL
Playwrights Horizons
Written by Sylvia Khoury
Directed by Tyne Rafaeli
Produced by Playwrights Horizons (Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing Director; Carol Fishman, General Manager) in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival (Jenny Gersten, Interim Artistic Director)
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY
AMERICAN BUFFALO
Circle in the Square Theatre
Written by David Mamet
Directed by Neil Pepe
Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, Stephanie P. McClelland, GFOUR Productions, Spencer B. Ross, Gemini Theatrical, Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Suna Said Maslin, Ted & Richard Liebowitz/Cue to Cue Productions, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Brad Blume, Caiola Productions, Joanna Carson, Arthur Kern, Willette Murphy Klausner, Jeremiah J. Harris & Darren P. DeVerna, Van Kaplan, Patrick Myles/David Luff, Alexander Marshall, Ambassador Theatre Group, Kathleen K. Johnson, Diego Kolankowsky, Steve and Jacob Levy, Morwin Schmookler, Brian Moreland, Jacob Soroken Porter, and The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President); Associate Producer: Dan Radford
CYRANO DE BERGERAC
Brooklyn Academy of Music
Written by Edmond Rostand
In a new version by Martin Crimp
Directed by Jamie Lloyd
Produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, and Wessex Grove in association with Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Booth Theatre
Written by Ntozake Shange
Directed by Camille A. Brown
Produced by Nelle Nugent, Ron Simons, Kenneth Teaton, Ellen Ferguson and Vivian Phillips, Willette and Manny Klausner, Hunter Arnold, Dale Franzen, Valencia Yearwood, Audible, Dennis Grimaldi, Terry Nardozzi and Tracey Knight Narang, Grace Nordhoff/Mickalene Thomas, Angelina Fiordellisi/Caiola Productions, and The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions)
HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE
Manhattan Theatre Club
Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Written by Paula Vogel
Directed by Mark Brokaw
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer), Daryl Roth and Cody Lassen. Produced in association with Vineyard Theatre (Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Artistic Directors; Suzanne Appel, Managing Director)
LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT
Minetta Lane Theatre
Written by Eugene O'Neill
Directed by Robert O'Hara
Produced by Audible Theater
SKELETON CREW
Manhattan Theatre Club
Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
Written by Dominique Morisseau
Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer)
THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH
Lincoln Center Theater
Vivian Beaumont Theatre
Written by Thornton Wilder, Additional material by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Hattie K. Jutagir, Executive Director of Development and Planning)
TAKE ME OUT **WINNER**
Second Stage Theater
The Helen Hayes Theater
Written by Richard Greenberg
Directed by Scott Ellis
Produced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director)
TROUBLE IN MIND
Roundabout Theatre Company
American Airlines Theatre
Written by Alice Childress
Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright
Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer)
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
David Byrne'S AMERICAN UTOPIA
St. James Theatre
Music by David Byrne
Production Consultant: Alex Timbers
Choreography and Musical Staging by Annie-B Parson
Produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo, Todomundo, Hal Luftig, Jonathan Reinis, Shira Friedman, Annapurna Theatre, Elizabeth Armstrong, Thomas Laub, Steven Rosenthal, Erica Lynn Schwartz & Matt Picheny, Steve Traxler, Len Blavatnik, Nonesuch Records, Warner Chappell Music, and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions (Bee Carrozzini, Producer); Executive Producer: Allan Williams
THE HANG
HERE Arts Center
Book & Lyrics by Taylor Mac
Music by Matt Ray
Directed by Niegel Smith
Produced by HERE (Kristin Marting, Founding Artistic Director; Meredith Lynsey Schade, Producing Director; Brenna C. Thomas, Director of External Affairs)
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Atlantic Theater Company
Linda Gross Theater
Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
Music by Jeanine Tesori
Directed by Jessica Stone
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director)
MJ: THE MUSICAL
Neil Simon Theatre
Book by Lynn Nottage
Featuring songs by Michael Jackson, Dallas Austin, Bruce Swedien, René Moore, Berry Gordy, Alphonso J. Mizell, Frederick J. Perren, Deke Richards, Dave Jackson Rich, Elmar Krohn, Michael Jackson Clark, Hans Kampschroer, Thomas Meyer, Jackie Jackson, Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, Harold Edward Davis, Donald Eddie Fletcher, Weldon Dean Parks, Charlie Smalls, Kenneth Gamble, Leon Huff, Anthony Jackson, John Bettis, Steven M. Porcaro, Stevie Wonder, Susaye Greene, Willie M. Hutchinson, Bob West, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, Siedah Garrett, William Hart, Thomas Bell, Babatunde Olatunji, James Brown, Rod Temperton, Tom Bahler, O'Kelly Isley, Jr., Rudolph Isley, Ronald Isley, Terry Lewis, James Harris, Gary Jackson, Raynard Miner and Carl William Smith
Directed by Christopher Wheeldon
Produced by Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Music Entertainment, Roy Furman, Cue to Cue Productions, James L. Nederlander, Kumiko Yoshii, Naoya Kinoshita, Latitude Link, Candy Spelling, Stephen C. Byrd, John Gore Organization, Sandy Robertson, Ed Walson, Peter W. May, CJ ENM, Martin Bandier, Michael Cassel Group, Albert Nocciolino, Playful Productions, Ken Schur, Willette & Manny Klausner and Doug Morris; Executive Producer: Michael David; Produced by Special Arrangement with the The Estate of Michael Jackson; Associate Producer: Travis Lemont Ballenger
MR. SATURDAY NIGHT
Nederlander Theatre
Book by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel
Music by Jason Robert Brown; Lyrics by Amanda Green
Directed by John Rando
Produced by James L. Nederlander, Face Productions, Inc., Hunter Arnold, Michael Cohl, TEG Dainty, Candy Spelling, Steve Traxler, Marc David Levine, Caiola Productions, Crossroads Live, Jamie deRoy, Roy Furman, Arny Granat, Grove Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Wolf Gutterman, Van Kaplan, Larry Magid, Peter May, Carl Moellenberg, Beth W. Newburger, Albert Nocciolino, Eva Price, Iris Smith, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President), Howard Tenenbaum and Barry & Fran Weissler
MRS. DOUBTFIRE
Stephen Sondheim Theatre
Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell
Music by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick; Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick
Directed by Jerry Zaks
Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Todd & Kathy Boehly, LAMS Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Crossroads Live, Barbara Freitag, IPN, Cecilia Lin/Sing Out Louise, Option Up Entertainment, Boyett/Miller, Ayal Miodovnik, Bard Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Broadway Factor NYC and Lucas McMahon; Presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical
ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS
Ars Nova
Composed and created by Heather Christian
Directed by Lee Sunday Evans
Produced by Ars Nova (Jason Eagan, Founding Artistic Director; Renee Blinkwolt, Producing Executive Director); Presented in association with Rosalind Productions Inc.
SIX
Brooks Atkinson Theatre
Book, Music, Lyrics by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss
Directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage
Produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum; in association with Chicago Shakespeare Theater (Barbara Gaines, Artistic Director; Criss Henderson, Executive Director; Rick Boynton, Creative Producer); Associate Producer: Sam Levy
A STRANGE LOOP **WINNER**
Lyceum Theatre
Book, Music, Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson
Directed by Stephen Brackett
Produced by Barbara Whitman, Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, Pasek, Paul & Stafford, Hunter Arnold, Marcia Goldberg, Alex Levy & James Achilles, Osh Ashruf, Don Cheadle & Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, Paul Oakley Stovall, Jimmy Wilson, Annapurna Theatre, Robyn Coles, Creative Partners Productions, Kayla Greenspan, Grove Entertainment, Robyn Gottesdiener, Kuhn, Lewis & Scott, Maximum Effort Productions Inc., Richard Mumby, Marc Platt & Debra Martin Chase, Phenomenal Media & Meena Harris, Laurie Tisch, Yonge Street Theatricals, Dodge Hall Productions/JJ Maley, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, RuPaul, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Kaling, and Billy Porter
SUFFS
The Public Theater
Book, Music, Lyrics by Shaina Taub
Directed by Leigh Silverman
Produced by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
ASSASSINS
Classic Stage Company
Book by John Weidman
Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Directed by John Doyle
Produced by Classic Stage Company (John Doyle, Artistic Director; Toni Marie Davis, Chief Operating Officer/GM)
COMPANY **WINNER**
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by George Furth
Directed by Marianne Elliott
Produced by Elliott & Harper Productions, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman & CEO), Catherine Schreiber, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Crossroads Live, Annapurna Theatre, Hunter Arnold, No Guarantees, Jon B. Platt, Michael Watt, John Gore Organization, Tim Levy, Grove-REG, Hornos-Moellenberg, Levine-Federman-Adler, Beard-Merrie-Robbins, LD Entertainment/Madison Wells Live, Benjamin Lowy/Roben Alive, Daryl Roth/Tom Tuft, Salmira Productions/Caiola Productions, Aged in Wood/Lee-Sachs, Berinstein-Lane/42nd.Club, Boyett-Miller/Hodges-Kukielski, Finn-DeVito/Independent Presenters Network, Armstrong-Ross/Gilad-Rogowsky, Boardman-Koenigsberg/Zell-Seriff, Concord Theatricals-Scott Sanders Productions/Abrams-May, deRoy-Brunish/Jenen-Rubin, Fakston Productions/Sabi-Lerner-Ketner, Maggio-Abrams/Hopkins-Tackel, Levy & Chauviere, and Jujamcyn Theaters (Jordan Roth, President)
CAROLINE, OR CHANGE
Roundabout Theatre Company
Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner
Music by Jeanine Tesori
Directed by Michael Longhurst
Produced by Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer); in association with Lot's Wife, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions/Willette & Manny Klausner, and Chambers-D'Angora/Joseph & Alyson Graci; This production produced in association with Dale Franzen
FUNNY GIRL
August Wilson Theatre
Music by Jule Styne
Lyrics by Bob Merrill
Book by Isobel Lennart
Revised Book by Harvey Fierstein
Directed by Michael Mayer
Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions (Associate Producer: Thomas Swayne), Scott Landis, David Babani, Roy Furman, No Guarantees, Adam Blanshay Productions, Daryl Roth, Stephanie P. McClelland, Lang Entertainment Group, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin Productions, Charles & Nicolas Talar, Fakston Productions, Sanford Robertson, Craig Balsam, Cue to Cue Productions, LeonoffFedermanWolofsky Productions, Judith Ann Abrams/Peter May, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Bergère, Jean Doumanian, Larry Magid, Rosalind Productions, Inc., Iris Smith, Kevin & Trudy Sullivan, Julie Boardman/Kate Cannova, Heni Koenigsberg/Michelle Riley, Mira Road Productions/Seaview, In Fine Company, Elie Landau, Brian Anthony Moreland, Henry R. Muñoz III & Kyle Ferari Muñoz, and MaggioAbrams/Brian & Dayna Lee
THE MUSIC MAN
Winter Garden Theatre
Book, Music & Lyrics by Meredith Willson
Story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey
Directed by Jerry Zaks
Produced by Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kate Horton and Fictionhouse; Associate Producer: Rashad V. Chambers
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Knud Adams
ENGLISH
Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company
Saheem Ali
MERRY WIVES
The Public Theater / New York Shakespeare Festival
Stori Ayers
CONFEDERATES
Signature Theatre
Camille A. Brown
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Booth Theatre
Matthew Dunster
HANGMEN
John Golden Theatre
Jamie Lloyd
CYRANO DE BERGERAC
Brooklyn Academy of Music
Sam Mendes
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
Nederlander Theatre
Tyne Rafaeli
SELLING KABUL
Playwrights Horizons
Taylor Reynolds
TAMBO & BONES
Playwrights Horizons
Les Waters
DANA H.
Lyceum Theatre
Kate Whoriskey **WINNER**
CLYDE'S
Second Stage Theatre
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
John Doyle
ASSASSINS
Classic Stage Company
Marianne Elliott **WINNER**
COMPANY
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Lee Sunday Evans
ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS
Ars Nova
Michael Mayer
FUNNY GIRL
August Wilson Theatre
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage
SIX
Brooks Atkinson Theatre
Leigh Silverman
SUFFS
The Public Theater
Niegel Smith
THE HANG
HERE Arts Center
Christopher Wheeldon
MJ THE MUSICAL
Neil Simon Theatre
Jerry Zaks
THE MUSIC MAN
Winter Garden Theatre
NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD
Uzo Aduba, Clyde's
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Matt Doyle, Company
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive
Edie Falco, Morning Sun
Tyler Fauntleroy, Tambo & Bones
Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Sutton Foster, The Music Man **WINNER**
Myles Frost, MJ: The Musical
Adrianna Hicks, SIX
Marin Ireland, Morning Sun
Nikki M. James, SUFFS
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Jane Lynch, Funny Girl
Taylor Mac, The Hang
Brittney Mack, SIX
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, 7 Minutes
Elizabeth Marvel, Long Day's Journey Into Night
James McAvoy, Cyrano de Bergerac
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
Arturo Luis Soria, Ni Mi Madre
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Cecily Strong, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Will Swenson, Assassins
Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him
Alive
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Michelle Wilson, Confederates
The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer's lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded:
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Patti LuPone, Company
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive
SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS (previously announced)
Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre - Hugh Jackman
Founders Award for Excellence in Directing - Lileana Blain-Cruz
Contribution to the Theater - Billy Crystal
The Gratitude Award - Willette Murphy Klausner
IMPORTANT NOTES
The Broadway revival of Macbeth and the Off-Broadway production of The Vagrant Trilogy were not able to meet the cut off dates for eligibility and will therefore be considered for next season's awards.
The Drama League advances American theater by providing life-long artistic resources for directors and a platform for dialogue with audiences. Founded in 1916, as one of the longest-running arts service organizations in the country, we continuously adapt to meet artists' needs in the expanding entertainment landscape. We enable directors to make the most powerful, impactful work possible, expand their skill across multiple mediums to reach broader audiences, and build thriving, sustainable careers. Uplifting directors of all economic classes, races, abilities, genders, and identities is a cornerstone of this mission. We provide support to directors throughout their artistic lives, and our work in education offers continued learning to professionals and introduces the skills of directing to young people. Underpinning our work is the support of our members, a community of ardent theater fans and industry professionals whose commitment to advancing the art form helps develop the careers of the talented directors we champion.