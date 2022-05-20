A STRANGE LOOP, COMPANY, TAKE ME OUT & More Win 2022 Drama League Awards

This afternoon, Emmy Award-winning journalist Frank DiLella will host the 88th Annual Drama League Awards alongside theatrical legends and Tony Award winners, Patti LuPone (Company, Evita, Gypsy), Ben Vereen (Pippin, Fosse, Wicked), Sutton Foster (The Music Man, Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Milly), and freshly-minted 2022 Tony Award Nominated Actresses Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night, Wicked) Gabby Beans (Skin of Our Teeth, "Succession," "House of Cards"), and Lear deBessonet (Encores! Into The Woods, Hercules, Miss You Like Hell), who will present the esteemed awards.

The 88th Annual Drama League Awards will be presented in person at The Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W 54th St, New York, NY) on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 12:00PM. The 2022 Awards will recognize eligible Broadway and Off-Broadway (non-virtual only) productions that began preview performances between March 16, 2021, and April 23, 2022.

BroadwayWorld will be bringing you live updates of the winners. Winners will be marked: **WINNER**

2022 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

CLYDE'S

Second Stage Theater

The Helen Hayes Theater

Written by Lynn Nottage

Directed by Kate Whoriskey

Produced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director)

CONFEDERATES

Signature Theatre

The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre

Written by Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Stori Ayers

Produced by Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Tim McClimon, Interim Executive Director)

DANA H.

Lyceum Theatre

Written by Lucas Hnath; Adapted from Interviews with Dana Higginbotham; Interviews

Conducted by Steve Cosson

Directed by Les Waters

Produced by Matt Ross, Sally Horchow, Dori Berinstein, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Dubin, Horchow Family Productions, Thomas Kail, Corinne Nevinny & Victoria Nevinny, Plate Spinner Productions, Bill Prady, Rocco Productions, Craig Balsam, Randy Best/Diamond Dog Entertainment, Gould Family/David Lyons, Richard Phillips/Alan Seales, ZKM Media, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman & CEO), The Goodman Theatre (Robert Falls, Artistic Director; Roche Schulfer, Executive Director), Center Theatre Group (Michael Ritchie, Artistic Director; Meghan Pressman, Managing Director/CEO; Douglas C. Baker, Producing Director) and Vineyard Theatre (Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Artistic Directors; Suzanne Appel, Managing Director); Associate Producer: Eric Emauni, Jacqueline Flores, Miranda Gohh, Naomi Horibe, Rob Laqui, Ayanna Prescod and Bria Woodyard

ENGLISH

Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company

Linda Gross Theater

Written by Sanaz Toossi

Directed by Knud Adams

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) and Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer)

HANGMEN

John Golden Theatre

Written by Martin McDonagh

Directed by Matthew Dunster

Produced by Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian, Elizabeth I. McCann, Craig Balsam, Atlantic Theater Company, Jon B. Platt, Len Blavatnik, Richard Fishman, John Gore Organization, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President), Jamie deRoy/Sandy Robertson, Patrick Myles/Alexander 'Sandy' Marshall, M. Kilburg Reedy/Excelsior Entertainment and The Royal Court Theatre (Vicky Featherstone, Artistic Director; Lucy Davies, Executive Producer)

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY **WINNER**

Nederlander Theatre

Written by Stefano Massini; Adapted by Ben Power

Directed by Sam Mendes

Produced by The National Theatre, Neal Street Productions, Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kash Bennett, Lisa Burger, Caro Newling, Ambassador Theatre Group, Stephanie P. McClelland, Annapurna Theatre, Delman-Whitney, Craig Balsam/Heni Koenigsberg/John Yonover, Fiery Angel/Seth A. Goldstein, Starry Night Entertainment, Gavin Kalin Productions, Paul & Selina Burdell/Bill Damaschke, 42nd.club/Phil & Claire Kenny, CatWenJam Productions, Amanda Dubois, Glass Half Full Productions, Dede Harris/Linda B. Rubin, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Kors Le Pere Theatricals LLC, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees, Mark Pigott KBE, KStJ, Playing Field, Catherine Schreiber/Adam Zell, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Richard Winkler/Alan Shorr/Dawn Smalberg, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman & CEO), Independent Presenters Network and John Gore Organization

MERRY WIVES

The Public Theater / Free Shakespeare in the Park

Delacorte Theater

Written By William Shakespeare

Adapted by Jocelyn Bioh

Directed by Saheem Ali

Produced by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions)

THE MINUTES

Studio 54

Written by Tracy Letts

Directed by Anna D. Shapiro

Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Louise Gund, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Jayne Baron Sherman, Kathleen K. Johnson, Emily Dobbs, Robert Flicker, Jacob Soroken Porter, The Shubert Organization

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Shubert Theatre

Written by Selina Fillinger

Directed by Susan Stroman

Produced by Seaview, 51 Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions, Level Forward, Salman Al

Rashid,

Runyonland Productions, Sony Music Masterworks, One Community, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Jonathan Demar, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Lucas Katler, David J. Lynch, Leonid Makaron, Mark Gordon Pictures, Liz Slagera??, Ted Snowdona??, a??Natalie Gorman/Tish Brennan Throop; The Shubert Organization; Executive Producer: Mark Shacket

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Manhattan Theatre Club

NY City Center Stage 1

Written by Joshua Harmon

Directed by David Cromer

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer)

SELLING KABUL

Playwrights Horizons

Written by Sylvia Khoury

Directed by Tyne Rafaeli

Produced by Playwrights Horizons (Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing Director; Carol Fishman, General Manager) in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival (Jenny Gersten, Interim Artistic Director)

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

AMERICAN BUFFALO

Circle in the Square Theatre

Written by David Mamet

Directed by Neil Pepe

Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, Stephanie P. McClelland, GFOUR Productions, Spencer B. Ross, Gemini Theatrical, Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Suna Said Maslin, Ted & Richard Liebowitz/Cue to Cue Productions, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Brad Blume, Caiola Productions, Joanna Carson, Arthur Kern, Willette Murphy Klausner, Jeremiah J. Harris & Darren P. DeVerna, Van Kaplan, Patrick Myles/David Luff, Alexander Marshall, Ambassador Theatre Group, Kathleen K. Johnson, Diego Kolankowsky, Steve and Jacob Levy, Morwin Schmookler, Brian Moreland, Jacob Soroken Porter, and The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President); Associate Producer: Dan Radford

CYRANO DE BERGERAC

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Written by Edmond Rostand

In a new version by Martin Crimp

Directed by Jamie Lloyd

Produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, and Wessex Grove in association with Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Booth Theatre

Written by Ntozake Shange

Directed by Camille A. Brown

Produced by Nelle Nugent, Ron Simons, Kenneth Teaton, Ellen Ferguson and Vivian Phillips, Willette and Manny Klausner, Hunter Arnold, Dale Franzen, Valencia Yearwood, Audible, Dennis Grimaldi, Terry Nardozzi and Tracey Knight Narang, Grace Nordhoff/Mickalene Thomas, Angelina Fiordellisi/Caiola Productions, and The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions)

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

Manhattan Theatre Club

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Written by Paula Vogel

Directed by Mark Brokaw

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer), Daryl Roth and Cody Lassen. Produced in association with Vineyard Theatre (Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Artistic Directors; Suzanne Appel, Managing Director)

LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

Minetta Lane Theatre

Written by Eugene O'Neill

Directed by Robert O'Hara

Produced by Audible Theater

SKELETON CREW

Manhattan Theatre Club

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Written by Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer)

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH

Lincoln Center Theater

Vivian Beaumont Theatre

Written by Thornton Wilder, Additional material by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Hattie K. Jutagir, Executive Director of Development and Planning)

TAKE ME OUT **WINNER**

Second Stage Theater

The Helen Hayes Theater

Written by Richard Greenberg

Directed by Scott Ellis

Produced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director)

TROUBLE IN MIND

Roundabout Theatre Company

American Airlines Theatre

Written by Alice Childress

Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright

Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

David Byrne'S AMERICAN UTOPIA

St. James Theatre

Music by David Byrne

Production Consultant: Alex Timbers

Choreography and Musical Staging by Annie-B Parson

Produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo, Todomundo, Hal Luftig, Jonathan Reinis, Shira Friedman, Annapurna Theatre, Elizabeth Armstrong, Thomas Laub, Steven Rosenthal, Erica Lynn Schwartz & Matt Picheny, Steve Traxler, Len Blavatnik, Nonesuch Records, Warner Chappell Music, and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions (Bee Carrozzini, Producer); Executive Producer: Allan Williams

THE HANG

HERE Arts Center

Book & Lyrics by Taylor Mac

Music by Matt Ray

Directed by Niegel Smith

Produced by HERE (Kristin Marting, Founding Artistic Director; Meredith Lynsey Schade, Producing Director; Brenna C. Thomas, Director of External Affairs)

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Atlantic Theater Company

Linda Gross Theater

Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Directed by Jessica Stone

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director)

MJ: THE MUSICAL

Neil Simon Theatre

Book by Lynn Nottage

Featuring songs by Michael Jackson, Dallas Austin, Bruce Swedien, René Moore, Berry Gordy, Alphonso J. Mizell, Frederick J. Perren, Deke Richards, Dave Jackson Rich, Elmar Krohn, Michael Jackson Clark, Hans Kampschroer, Thomas Meyer, Jackie Jackson, Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, Harold Edward Davis, Donald Eddie Fletcher, Weldon Dean Parks, Charlie Smalls, Kenneth Gamble, Leon Huff, Anthony Jackson, John Bettis, Steven M. Porcaro, Stevie Wonder, Susaye Greene, Willie M. Hutchinson, Bob West, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, Siedah Garrett, William Hart, Thomas Bell, Babatunde Olatunji, James Brown, Rod Temperton, Tom Bahler, O'Kelly Isley, Jr., Rudolph Isley, Ronald Isley, Terry Lewis, James Harris, Gary Jackson, Raynard Miner and Carl William Smith

Directed by Christopher Wheeldon

Produced by Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Music Entertainment, Roy Furman, Cue to Cue Productions, James L. Nederlander, Kumiko Yoshii, Naoya Kinoshita, Latitude Link, Candy Spelling, Stephen C. Byrd, John Gore Organization, Sandy Robertson, Ed Walson, Peter W. May, CJ ENM, Martin Bandier, Michael Cassel Group, Albert Nocciolino, Playful Productions, Ken Schur, Willette & Manny Klausner and Doug Morris; Executive Producer: Michael David; Produced by Special Arrangement with the The Estate of Michael Jackson; Associate Producer: Travis Lemont Ballenger

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT

Nederlander Theatre

Book by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel

Music by Jason Robert Brown; Lyrics by Amanda Green

Directed by John Rando

Produced by James L. Nederlander, Face Productions, Inc., Hunter Arnold, Michael Cohl, TEG Dainty, Candy Spelling, Steve Traxler, Marc David Levine, Caiola Productions, Crossroads Live, Jamie deRoy, Roy Furman, Arny Granat, Grove Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Wolf Gutterman, Van Kaplan, Larry Magid, Peter May, Carl Moellenberg, Beth W. Newburger, Albert Nocciolino, Eva Price, Iris Smith, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President), Howard Tenenbaum and Barry & Fran Weissler

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Stephen Sondheim Theatre

Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell

Music by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick; Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick

Directed by Jerry Zaks

Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Todd & Kathy Boehly, LAMS Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Crossroads Live, Barbara Freitag, IPN, Cecilia Lin/Sing Out Louise, Option Up Entertainment, Boyett/Miller, Ayal Miodovnik, Bard Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Broadway Factor NYC and Lucas McMahon; Presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical

ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS

Ars Nova

Composed and created by Heather Christian

Directed by Lee Sunday Evans

Produced by Ars Nova (Jason Eagan, Founding Artistic Director; Renee Blinkwolt, Producing Executive Director); Presented in association with Rosalind Productions Inc.

SIX

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

Book, Music, Lyrics by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

Directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage

Produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum; in association with Chicago Shakespeare Theater (Barbara Gaines, Artistic Director; Criss Henderson, Executive Director; Rick Boynton, Creative Producer); Associate Producer: Sam Levy

A STRANGE LOOP **WINNER**

Lyceum Theatre

Book, Music, Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Directed by Stephen Brackett

Produced by Barbara Whitman, Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, Pasek, Paul & Stafford, Hunter Arnold, Marcia Goldberg, Alex Levy & James Achilles, Osh Ashruf, Don Cheadle & Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, Paul Oakley Stovall, Jimmy Wilson, Annapurna Theatre, Robyn Coles, Creative Partners Productions, Kayla Greenspan, Grove Entertainment, Robyn Gottesdiener, Kuhn, Lewis & Scott, Maximum Effort Productions Inc., Richard Mumby, Marc Platt & Debra Martin Chase, Phenomenal Media & Meena Harris, Laurie Tisch, Yonge Street Theatricals, Dodge Hall Productions/JJ Maley, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, RuPaul, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Kaling, and Billy Porter

SUFFS

The Public Theater

Book, Music, Lyrics by Shaina Taub

Directed by Leigh Silverman

Produced by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

ASSASSINS

Classic Stage Company

Book by John Weidman

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Directed by John Doyle

Produced by Classic Stage Company (John Doyle, Artistic Director; Toni Marie Davis, Chief Operating Officer/GM)

COMPANY **WINNER**

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by George Furth

Directed by Marianne Elliott

Produced by Elliott & Harper Productions, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman & CEO), Catherine Schreiber, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Crossroads Live, Annapurna Theatre, Hunter Arnold, No Guarantees, Jon B. Platt, Michael Watt, John Gore Organization, Tim Levy, Grove-REG, Hornos-Moellenberg, Levine-Federman-Adler, Beard-Merrie-Robbins, LD Entertainment/Madison Wells Live, Benjamin Lowy/Roben Alive, Daryl Roth/Tom Tuft, Salmira Productions/Caiola Productions, Aged in Wood/Lee-Sachs, Berinstein-Lane/42nd.Club, Boyett-Miller/Hodges-Kukielski, Finn-DeVito/Independent Presenters Network, Armstrong-Ross/Gilad-Rogowsky, Boardman-Koenigsberg/Zell-Seriff, Concord Theatricals-Scott Sanders Productions/Abrams-May, deRoy-Brunish/Jenen-Rubin, Fakston Productions/Sabi-Lerner-Ketner, Maggio-Abrams/Hopkins-Tackel, Levy & Chauviere, and Jujamcyn Theaters (Jordan Roth, President)

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE

Roundabout Theatre Company

Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Directed by Michael Longhurst

Produced by Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer); in association with Lot's Wife, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions/Willette & Manny Klausner, and Chambers-D'Angora/Joseph & Alyson Graci; This production produced in association with Dale Franzen

FUNNY GIRL

August Wilson Theatre

Music by Jule Styne

Lyrics by Bob Merrill

Book by Isobel Lennart

Revised Book by Harvey Fierstein

Directed by Michael Mayer

Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions (Associate Producer: Thomas Swayne), Scott Landis, David Babani, Roy Furman, No Guarantees, Adam Blanshay Productions, Daryl Roth, Stephanie P. McClelland, Lang Entertainment Group, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin Productions, Charles & Nicolas Talar, Fakston Productions, Sanford Robertson, Craig Balsam, Cue to Cue Productions, LeonoffFedermanWolofsky Productions, Judith Ann Abrams/Peter May, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Bergère, Jean Doumanian, Larry Magid, Rosalind Productions, Inc., Iris Smith, Kevin & Trudy Sullivan, Julie Boardman/Kate Cannova, Heni Koenigsberg/Michelle Riley, Mira Road Productions/Seaview, In Fine Company, Elie Landau, Brian Anthony Moreland, Henry R. Muñoz III & Kyle Ferari Muñoz, and MaggioAbrams/Brian & Dayna Lee

THE MUSIC MAN

Winter Garden Theatre

Book, Music & Lyrics by Meredith Willson

Story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey

Directed by Jerry Zaks

Produced by Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kate Horton and Fictionhouse; Associate Producer: Rashad V. Chambers

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Knud Adams

ENGLISH

Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company

Saheem Ali

MERRY WIVES

The Public Theater / New York Shakespeare Festival

Stori Ayers

CONFEDERATES

Signature Theatre

Camille A. Brown

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Booth Theatre

Matthew Dunster

HANGMEN

John Golden Theatre

Jamie Lloyd

CYRANO DE BERGERAC

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Sam Mendes

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

Nederlander Theatre

Tyne Rafaeli

SELLING KABUL

Playwrights Horizons

Taylor Reynolds

TAMBO & BONES

Playwrights Horizons

Les Waters

DANA H.

Lyceum Theatre

Kate Whoriskey **WINNER**

CLYDE'S

Second Stage Theatre

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

John Doyle

ASSASSINS

Classic Stage Company

Marianne Elliott **WINNER**

COMPANY

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Lee Sunday Evans

ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS

Ars Nova

Michael Mayer

FUNNY GIRL

August Wilson Theatre

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage

SIX

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

Leigh Silverman

SUFFS

The Public Theater

Niegel Smith

THE HANG

HERE Arts Center

Christopher Wheeldon

MJ THE MUSICAL

Neil Simon Theatre

Jerry Zaks

THE MUSIC MAN

Winter Garden Theatre

NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

Uzo Aduba, Clyde's

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Matt Doyle, Company

Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive

Edie Falco, Morning Sun

Tyler Fauntleroy, Tambo & Bones

Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Sutton Foster, The Music Man **WINNER**

Myles Frost, MJ: The Musical

Adrianna Hicks, SIX

Marin Ireland, Morning Sun

Nikki M. James, SUFFS

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Jane Lynch, Funny Girl

Taylor Mac, The Hang

Brittney Mack, SIX

Ebony Marshall-Oliver, 7 Minutes

Elizabeth Marvel, Long Day's Journey Into Night

James McAvoy, Cyrano de Bergerac

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

Arturo Luis Soria, Ni Mi Madre

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Cecily Strong, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe

Will Swenson, Assassins

Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him

Alive

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Michelle Wilson, Confederates

The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer's lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded:

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Patti LuPone, Company

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS (previously announced)

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre - Hugh Jackman

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing - Lileana Blain-Cruz

Contribution to the Theater - Billy Crystal

The Gratitude Award - Willette Murphy Klausner

IMPORTANT NOTES

The Broadway revival of Macbeth and the Off-Broadway production of The Vagrant Trilogy were not able to meet the cut off dates for eligibility and will therefore be considered for next season's awards.

The Drama League advances American theater by providing life-long artistic resources for directors and a platform for dialogue with audiences. Founded in 1916, as one of the longest-running arts service organizations in the country, we continuously adapt to meet artists' needs in the expanding entertainment landscape. We enable directors to make the most powerful, impactful work possible, expand their skill across multiple mediums to reach broader audiences, and build thriving, sustainable careers. Uplifting directors of all economic classes, races, abilities, genders, and identities is a cornerstone of this mission. We provide support to directors throughout their artistic lives, and our work in education offers continued learning to professionals and introduces the skills of directing to young people. Underpinning our work is the support of our members, a community of ardent theater fans and industry professionals whose commitment to advancing the art form helps develop the careers of the talented directors we champion.