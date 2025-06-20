Video: Anthony Ramos Addresses Solo Absence at HAMILTON Tony Awards Reunion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anthony Ramos is setting the record straight about the Tony Awards Hamilton reunion performance. During a recent visit on Watch What Happens: Live, Ramos responded to the fan outcry over the apparent omission and explained why he didn't have a solo in the medley performance, despite his major role in the original production.

"There was a solo moment in that whole sequence, but I didn't say yes to the Tonys until Saturday morning and the Tonys were on Sunday. So they weren't even planning on me being there," said the actor. "The cut that part. They choreographed the whole number, and then I texted Lin on Saturday morning like, 'Yo, is it too late?'... so they fit me in where I could fit in."

Performers at Hamilton's Tony reunion included Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes and Voltaire Wade-Greene. Learn about what they've been up to since Hamilton.

This special reunion celebrated the legacy of Hamilton, marking ten years since it first took Broadway by storm. At the 70th Annual Tony Awards, Hamilton made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including Best Musical. The show went on to receive the Grammy Award, Olivier Award, Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Most recently, its Original Broadway Cast Recording became the first in history to be certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Check out the reunion performance below.

Anthony Ramos' recent film roles include Javi in 2024's Twisters. He will next be seen in MCU's Ironheart and Kathryn Bigelow's A House of Dynamite. In 2022, he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as Usnavi in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. On Broadway, he was seen as Phillip Hamilton and John Laurens in Hamilton.