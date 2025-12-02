Dreads Denzel Revisited: How Simba William Yakibonge’s Audition-Born Nickname Set the Tone for a Remarkable Acting Career

Written by Tom White

On his first day shooting a made-for-TV movie, Montreal-born, Ottawa-raised actor Simba William Yakibonge stepped into what seemed like an ordinary scene, playing a character named “Fabio” in Welcome to Valentine (2023). On arrival, however, a crew member had taped a new name to his trailer: “Dreads Denzel.” The tongue-in-cheek handle, a nod to Simba’s confident, dreadlocked look and swagger, soon became more than an on-set joke. As Simba later reflected, it set a personal standard for the bold energy and professionalism he would strive to bring to every performance. Indeed, the film’s official cast list even credits him as “Dreads Denzel”, a quirky milestone he’s embraced as a symbol of the career he’s building.

Simba’s path to acting was not a straight line. Raised in a strict religious household, he was by nature quiet and observant, initially more comfortable behind the scenes than on a stage. In his late teens, however, the Toronto–Ottawa actor felt pulled toward storytelling. Leaving home in his late teens, he turned his determination inward, investing in acting classes and camera workshops in Ottawa. Within a year, his dedication paid off. In fact, Simba’s résumé notes he was “discovered at 19”, a breakthrough that quickly opened doors to professional work. By the time he hit his early twenties, he had already embarked on what would become a steadily rising career in film and television.

Building on that first booking, Simba began landing significant roles in Canadian productions. He took the lead in the TV drama No Regrets (streaming on Tubi), a performance that earned him critical notice and even a Best Actor award from Canada’s Black arts community. (In 2023, the Black Actors Film Guild honored No Regrets talent with top awards for its stars.) Around the same time, Simba earned a principal role in After Love, a feature film directed by Marjan Hashemi. Both projects tested his range: No Regrets is an urban drama and After Love a dark comedy by an award-winning filmmaker, yet Simba brought a steady presence to each.

Ever the self-starter, Simba didn’t wait for others to create opportunities. He also wrote and produced his own content, most notably The Roster, a short romantic web series. On The Roster, he served as writer, producer, and lead actor, a project that showcased his storytelling vision as well as his on-screen charisma. By building this portfolio of diverse credits, Simba demonstrated the kind of creative initiative that Vancouver and Toronto insiders notice.

Simba’s credits extend far beyond indie film. He has become a familiar face in national advertising campaigns. In all, he’s appeared in over 40 commercials for major brands, everything from fast food and retail to consumer products, making him one of Canada’s busiest commercial actors. (His clients have included names like Amazon, WingStop, Coors Light, and Mobil, among others.) These ad spots, often shot in Toronto and across North America, have given Simba wide exposure and honed his camera-friendly presence.

Importantly, Simba’s rise has also been fueled by social media. He maintains an active digital profile, with tens of thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram. His posts range from behind-the-scenes clips to character impressions, and he uses these platforms to connect directly with fans. “My strong presence on social media allows me to amplify projects and connect with modern audiences in meaningful ways,” he writes on his official site. In other words, Simba isn’t waiting for industry gatekeepers; he’s using every channel at his disposal to showcase his work and build a name for himself.

Within his hometown of Ottawa, Simba has already become something of a go-to local star. In late 2025, he co-starred in Magic on Set, a holiday-themed short film produced by Ottawa Tourism to highlight the city as a winter filming destination. In that heartwarming ensemble piece, which also featured Canadian TV veterans like Melinda Shankar, Simba’s name appears right alongside the city’s cinematic landmarks, cementing his reputation as one of Ottawa’s own emerging talents.

Today, Simba William Yakibonge stands out as a self-made actor from a relatively small market. His story is one of quiet confidence transforming into visible achievement. The once-withdrawn teenager who walked onto a set as “Fabio” has now played dozens of roles, won awards, and produced his own content. He has repeatedly demonstrated “professionalism and charisma,” as one industry résumé notes, earning him kudos from casting directors and audiences alike.

Above all, the “Dreads Denzel” nickname that once greeted him on day one still serves as a reminder of how far he’s come. It was a playful mark of confidence that set an early tone for his journey; TODAY it represents the bar he holds himself to. Simba’s story, grounded in original talent and relentless work ethic, is an example of carving one’s own path: from quiet newcomer to award-winning actor and filmmaker, he has never waited for permission, only for the right moment to shine.

Photo Credit: Simba William Yakibonge