Ayden and Ethan Valdriz on the Art of Dance

In an industry where young dancers often burn out before their careers really start, twin brothers Ayden and Ethan Valdriz have beaten the odds. When they were young, Ayden would watch his brother dance to his heart’s content. Ethan’s passion for hip-hop and the ballroom floor was so evident that the more Ayden watched, the more he realized he loved music and moving his body to it. This shared passion would inspire Ayden to join the hip-hop dance class that Ethan had originally been part of.

“I wasn’t quite into dance at this time, but knew I wanted to try it,” Ayden says.

Months later, Ayden realized that, like his brother Ethan, dance lit a spark inside him, inspiring him to pursue his ambitions in dance by striving to be his best.

A Passion for Performing

Like Ayden, Ethan’s passion for dance and the industry has carried him throughout his career. Their background in ballroom dance provided them with technical accuracy and creative flexibility. This foundation later distinguished them in hip-hop, showing them how to combine structure with improvisation. As the twins progressed through their dancing journey, they would face many obstacles, including the reality that dancing is about more than just competition.

“[Dancing is] about competing with yourself to make yourself grow and achieve personal goals and challenges,” Ethan shares.

Even with this knowledge in mind, remaining authentic in a highly competitive industry filled with ego and intense ambition challenged the twins to stay authentic and humble, especially as they learned that dancers sometimes try to take others down to reach their own goals.

“It has definitely opened my eyes and has made it more of a priority for me to spread positivity and love for others and their achievements,” Ayden says. This disciplined and gracious approach has become their trademark and earned them respect from peers and mentors alike.

Major Strides in Professional Dance

Ayden and Ethan’s passion for music and dance would follow them throughout their childhoods and into their professional careers as dancers. Though the twins began choreographing at 12, they also appeared on NBC’s World of Dance that same year, then on Canada’s Got Talent at 14.

In 2023 and 2024, the twins would appear in the KAOS show and have also choreograph pieces for the FLIP THE SWITCH shows. They also performed at the Monsters of Hip Hop show in 2025. Throughout, one thing has been certain: while the twins may dance differently, they are deeply in sync as a duo. Ayden’s style favors fluid, expressive movement. Ethan brings sharper, more technical execution. Together, they create performances that feel dynamic and cohesive.

Lessons Learned on the Road to Dance

While many people see dance as highly competitive, the twins view the performance as a way to constantly improve, especially when it comes to staying authentic and humble. Ethan also learned that passion has to come naturally, especially for people in performance art.

“A lesson I’ve learned is that passion cannot be taught, it can be felt,” Ethan says. “Others notice when passion comes naturally rather than forced.”

“Be authentic to your craft and artistry,” Ayden adds. “Lean on experiences and music to guide you artistically and creatively.”

For both Ayden and Ethan Valdriz, who long to continue dancing and performing with some of the world's major artists, they understand that the road to success isn’t easy. Their main goals are to dance as backup performers for established artists and to choreograph commercial campaigns. They are working toward these dreams with the same dedication that has brought them this far. As artists, they constantly strive for new opportunities and ways to refine and elevate their craft. For the twins, the message is clear: hard work and real talent open doors, but being true to yourself keeps them open.

