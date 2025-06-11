2025 Tony Awards By The Numbers: Which Performances Dominated Social Media?

A breakdown of which performances and moments from Broadway’s biggest night earned the highest viewership online.
Another Tonys has come and gone! The American Theatre Wing's 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, aired live from Radio City Music Hall, honoring distinguished achievement on Broadway and officially wrapping up the 2024-25 awards season.
While the night was filled with emotional speeches, show-stopping performances, and plenty of red carpet glamour, the excitement didn’t end when the credits rolled. Following the live broadcast, fans around the world continued to engage with the evening's highlights across social media. BroadwayWorld took a closer look at which performances drove the biggest digital audiences across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
Unsurprisingly, the Hamilton Anniversary performance led all segments with more than 75 million combined views across platforms, demonstrating the musical’s continued global resonance nearly a decade after its Broadway debut.
Cynthia Erivo’s Opening Number also captured major viral traction, fueled largely by massive engagement on Instagram. Performances from Gypsy, Sunset Boulevard, and Maybe Happy Ending, which went on to become the evening's most awarded show, rounded out the top five most-viewed performances.
While the live broadcast gave theater fans the chance to celebrate in real time, these viewership numbers show that these performances continue to have impact beyond the telecast, reaching audiences across the world long after the final curtain falls on Broadway's biggest night.
|Performance
|Facebook Views
|Instagram Views
|TikTok Views
|YouTube Views
|Total Views
|Hamilton Anniversary
|14,700,000
|29,000,000
|17,900,000
|14,000,000
|75,600,000
|Opening Number
|2,300,000
|29,000,000
|1,700,000
|447,000
|33,447,000
|Gypsy
|467,400
|13,000,000
|496,000
|184,000
|14,147,400
|Closing Number
|1,900,000
|4,100,000
|3,000,000
|163,000
|9,163,000
|Sunset Boulevard
|2,700,000
|753,000
|2,000,000
|291,000
|5,744,000
|In Memoriam
|1,600,000
|954,000
|927,000
|220,000
|3,701,000
|Just in Time
|820,000
|2,300,000
|246,000
|3,366,000
|Maybe Happy Ending
|1,700,000
|427,000
|652,900
|155,000
|2,934,900
|Pirates! The Penzance Musical
|650,100
|634,000
|177,800
|65,000
|1,526,900
|Death Becomes Her
|296,000
|779,700
|145,000
|1,220,700
|Floyd Collins
|55,500
|405,000
|261,400
|69,000
|790,900
|Real Woman Have Curves
|0
|266,000
|338,300
|41,000
|645,300
|Buena Vista Social Club
|65,500
|331,000
|91,800
|60,000
|548,300
|Dead Outlaw
|48,300
|103,000
|81,100
|35,000
|267,400
|Operation Mincemeat
|0
|213,000
|0
|53,000
|266,000
