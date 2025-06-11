2025 Tony Awards By The Numbers: Which Performances Dominated Social Media?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Another Tonys has come and gone! The American Theatre Wing's 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, aired live from Radio City Music Hall, honoring distinguished achievement on Broadway and officially wrapping up the 2024-25 awards season.

While the night was filled with emotional speeches, show-stopping performances, and plenty of red carpet glamour, the excitement didn’t end when the credits rolled. Following the live broadcast, fans around the world continued to engage with the evening's highlights across social media. BroadwayWorld took a closer look at which performances drove the biggest digital audiences across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Unsurprisingly, the Hamilton Anniversary performance led all segments with more than 75 million combined views across platforms, demonstrating the musical’s continued global resonance nearly a decade after its Broadway debut.

Cynthia Erivo’s Opening Number also captured major viral traction, fueled largely by massive engagement on Instagram. Performances from Gypsy, Sunset Boulevard, and Maybe Happy Ending, which went on to become the evening's most awarded show, rounded out the top five most-viewed performances.

While the live broadcast gave theater fans the chance to celebrate in real time, these viewership numbers show that these performances continue to have impact beyond the telecast, reaching audiences across the world long after the final curtain falls on Broadway's biggest night.

Performance Facebook Views Instagram Views TikTok Views YouTube Views Total Views Hamilton Anniversary 14,700,000 29,000,000 17,900,000 14,000,000 75,600,000 Opening Number 2,300,000 29,000,000 1,700,000 447,000 33,447,000 Gypsy 467,400 13,000,000 496,000 184,000 14,147,400 Closing Number 1,900,000 4,100,000 3,000,000 163,000 9,163,000 Sunset Boulevard 2,700,000 753,000 2,000,000 291,000 5,744,000 In Memoriam 1,600,000 954,000 927,000 220,000 3,701,000 Just in Time 820,000 2,300,000 246,000 3,366,000 Maybe Happy Ending 1,700,000 427,000 652,900 155,000 2,934,900 Pirates! The Penzance Musical 650,100 634,000 177,800 65,000 1,526,900 Death Becomes Her 296,000 779,700 145,000 1,220,700 Floyd Collins 55,500 405,000 261,400 69,000 790,900 Real Woman Have Curves 0 266,000 338,300 41,000 645,300 Buena Vista Social Club 65,500 331,000 91,800 60,000 548,300 Dead Outlaw 48,300 103,000 81,100 35,000 267,400 Operation Mincemeat 0 213,000 0 53,000 266,000

*Audra McDonald's Roses Turn from Gypsy was not posted on CBS Instagram, and the data here is from the show's account. All other data from official Tonys and CBS channels.