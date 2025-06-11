 tracking pixel
2025 Tony Awards By The Numbers: Which Performances Dominated Social Media?

A breakdown of which performances and moments from Broadway’s biggest night earned the highest viewership online.

By: Jun. 11, 2025
Another Tonys has come and gone! The American Theatre Wing's 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, aired live from Radio City Music Hall, honoring distinguished achievement on Broadway and officially wrapping up the 2024-25 awards season.

While the night was filled with emotional speeches, show-stopping performances, and plenty of red carpet glamour, the excitement didn’t end when the credits rolled. Following the live broadcast, fans around the world continued to engage with the evening's highlights across social media. BroadwayWorld took a closer look at which performances drove the biggest digital audiences across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Unsurprisingly, the Hamilton Anniversary performance led all segments with more than 75 million combined views across platforms, demonstrating the musical’s continued global resonance nearly a decade after its Broadway debut.

Cynthia Erivo’s Opening Number also captured major viral traction, fueled largely by massive engagement on Instagram. Performances from Gypsy, Sunset Boulevard, and Maybe Happy Ending, which went on to become the evening's most awarded show, rounded out the top five most-viewed performances.

While the live broadcast gave theater fans the chance to celebrate in real time, these viewership numbers show that these performances continue to have impact beyond the telecast, reaching audiences across the world long after the final curtain falls on Broadway's biggest night.

Want more data like this? Check out our weekly social stats and sign up for our Industry Newsletter.

Performance Facebook Views Instagram Views TikTok Views YouTube Views Total Views
Hamilton Anniversary14,700,00029,000,00017,900,00014,000,00075,600,000
Opening Number2,300,00029,000,0001,700,000447,00033,447,000
Gypsy467,40013,000,000496,000184,00014,147,400
Closing Number1,900,0004,100,0003,000,000163,0009,163,000
Sunset Boulevard2,700,000753,0002,000,000291,0005,744,000
In Memoriam1,600,000954,000927,000220,0003,701,000
Just in Time820,0002,300,000246,0003,366,000
Maybe Happy Ending1,700,000427,000652,900155,0002,934,900
Pirates! The Penzance Musical650,100634,000177,80065,0001,526,900
Death Becomes Her296,000779,700145,0001,220,700
Floyd Collins55,500405,000261,40069,000790,900
Real Woman Have Curves0266,000338,30041,000645,300
Buena Vista Social Club65,500331,00091,80060,000548,300
Dead Outlaw48,300103,00081,10035,000267,400
Operation Mincemeat0213,000053,000266,000

*Audra McDonald's Roses Turn from Gypsy was not posted on CBS Instagram, and the data here is from the show's account. All other data from official Tonys and CBS channels.

