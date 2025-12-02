COME FROM AWAY & More Lead Florida's Top Holiday Theatre Shows

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Florida for the 2025 Holiday Season!

Come From Away

Asolo Repertory Theatre - November 12, 2025 through December 28, 2025

Come From Away tells the inspiring true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. As fear and uncertainty gripped the world, the people of Gander responded with open arms. Through music, humor, and heart this hit Broadway musical celebrates the power of human connection, and reminds us all that kindness can bring people together in the unlikeliest of times, and hope can arise in the unlikeliest places.

For tickets: click here.

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

Asolo Repertory Theatre - December 03, 2025 through December 19, 2025

The Western Front. Christmas. A German soldier sets down his rifle and steps into No Man’s Land, singing “Silent Night”. Thus begins an extraordinary night of fellowship, music, and peace, told in the words and the songs of the men who lived it. Peter Rothstein’s salute to unsung heroes of The Great War returns to the Historic Asolo Theatre after a sell-out run last season.

For tickets: click here.

Lucky Stiff

Florida Studio Theatre - November 05, 2025 through December 28, 2025

A comedic murder mystery, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair. An unassuming English shoe salesman is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit six million dollars. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn...or else his uncle's gun-toting ex!

For tickets: click here.

Irving Berlin'S HOLIDAY INN

Athens Theatre - November 21, 2025 through December 14, 2025

Celebrate the magic of Christmas with Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn—a heartwarming holiday treat packed with show-stopping dance numbers, dazzling costumes, and a treasure trove of timeless tunes. When Broadway performer Jim leaves the bright lights behind for a quiet Connecticut farmhouse, he ends up transforming his home into a seasonal inn, open only on the holidays. But with love in the air, rivalries heating up, and performances for every festivity, the holidays get a lot more exciting than he ever imagined. Featuring 20 beloved Irving Berlin classics—including “White Christmas,” “Happy Holiday,” “Blue Skies,” and “Cheek to Cheek”—this delightful musical delivers all the laughter, romance, and seasonal sparkle of a Christmas card come to life.

For tickets: click here.

A Christmas Story

Broadway Palm - November 21, 2025 through December 28, 2025

Based on the wildly-popular holiday movie, A Christmas Story follows a bespectacled boy named Ralphie whose only Christmas wish is an Official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-shot Range Model Air Rifle! The infamous scenes from the movie such as the prized leg lamp, pink bunny pajamas, an irritable department store Santa, a triple dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole, along with splashy production numbers make this the perfect holiday treat for the whole family!

For tickets: click here.

A Christmas Carol

Florida Shakes - November 26, 2025 through December 24, 2025

The annual tradition continues at Florida Shakes with the return of one of Central Florida’s favorite holiday classics! The miserly and miserable Ebenezer Scrooge greets each Christmas with a “bah humbug,” until he is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. Come see this classic, heartwarming story at Florida Shakes – a magical and musical spectacle for the whole family!

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More