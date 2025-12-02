GUYS & DOLLS & More Lead Washington, DC's Top Holiday Theatre Shows

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for the Holiday Season 2025.

Guys and Dolls

Shakespeare Theatre Company - December 04, 2025 through December 05, 2025

Copy: The oldest established permanent floating crap game in New York just got busted and Nathan Detroit needs cold hard cash to get it up and running again. Enter high-roller Sky Masterson, who Nathan wagers can’t get a date with the straightlaced Sarah Brown, a Save-A-Soul missionary trying to rescue them all from sin. Directed by Washington National Opera Artistic Director Francesca Zambello and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse (Smash, Bull Durham), dance the night away to “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” and more classic tunes in the must-see show of the holiday season.



For tickets: click here.

White Christmas

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts - November 05, 2025 through December 28, 2025

Step into a winter wonderland this holiday season with White Christmas at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts November 5 through December 28, 2025. This beloved Broadway musical brings the classic story to life with dazzling dance numbers, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable songs. Originally adapted for the stage from the timeless film, White Christmas became a Broadway hit, earning two Tony Awards nominations and two Drama Desk Awards nominations. Featuring Irving Berlin’s iconic music—including “Blue Skies,” “Sisters,” and of course “White Christmas”—this musical is the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends.

For tickets: click here.

Hello, Dolly!

Olney Theatre Center - November 06, 2025 through January 04, 2026

Dolly Gallagher Levi is a woman on the make. And what’s she making? Whatever you need. A husband? A wife? Dance lessons? Pierced ears? There’s never been a more indefatigable figure in American musical theatre, and perhaps that’s why the role has served as a vehicle for some of our greatest stars, from Carol Channing to Barbra Streisand to Bette Middler. Now, the DMV’s reigning musical superstar, Nova Y. Payton, takes on the title role of a musical that churns out laughs, songs, and over-the-top antics as fast as humanly possible…and then goes a little faster. Audiences of all ages are guaranteed a great time at this classic musical about love, second chances, and the magic of an adventure to the big city!

For tickets: click here.

ho ho ho ha ha ha ha

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company - November 13, 2025 through December 21, 2025

Internationally-acclaimed comedian and clown Julia Masli brings a festive edition of her award-winning show ha ha ha ha ha ha ha back to DC, this time as ho ho ho ha ha ha ha at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

Described as “part improv therapy session, part absurdist holiday party,” each night is completely different as Masli invites audience members to share their holiday problems, and then hilariously solves them on the spot. Last season’s run was a near sell-out and earned two Helen Hayes Award nominations for Outstanding Performer and Outstanding Production.

For tickets: click here.

A Christmas Carol

Ford's Theatre - November 20, 2025 through December 31, 2025

Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption. Originally conceived by Michael Baron, this music-infused production captures the magic and joy of Dickens’s Yuletide classic, with familiar characters, ghosts and a children’s ensemble in the spirit of the holidays. Acclaimed actor Craig Wallace returns to play Ebenezer Scrooge in Ford’s annual tradition heralded as a “rich visual and vocal treat” (TheaterMania) and “infectiously jolly” (The Washington Post).

For tickets: click here.

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas

Olney Theatre Center - November 28, 2025 through December 28, 2025

Michael Russotto returns to star for a second holiday season in this solo show that is a masterclass in theatrical storytelling. As he portrays nearly 50 different characters from the Charles Dickens classic, you’ll find yourself swept up in a story that is funnier, more timely, and far more familiar to our modern-day circumstances than you could ever imagine. Even more impressive, Paul Morella’s beloved adaptation stays true to Dickens’ original language – making this perhaps the most authentic Christmas Carol out there. There’s a reason our audience has made this part of their holiday tradition for the past 16 years.

For tickets: click here.

Chanukah in the Dark

Theater J - December 06, 2025 through December 21, 2025

When the lights go out during Chanukah, Max and family begin sharing songs, stories, and traditions – only to discover the lights they needed and the miracles they searched for were in their midst all along. Perfect for ages 5 and up. Join us December 14 for a Chanukah Party at 10am and then a performance at 11am!

For tickets: click here.

