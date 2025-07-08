Cole Escola, Cynthia Erivo, & Ariana Grande Win Dorian TV Awards- See the Full List

Audio brought to you by:

Cole Escola, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and more have been recognized for their work at GALECA's 16th Dorian TV Awards. GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics and the Dorian Awards honor the best in film, television, and theater, with an emphasis on LGBTQ representation.

This year, Escola was honored with the special Wilde Wit Award, with West End and Doctor Who alum Ncuti Gatwa named the 2025 LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande won for Best TV Musical Performance for their Wicked medley at the 97th Academy Awards.

Other notable wins include HBO's Hacks, which took home five awards, including Best TV Comedy and Best LGBTQ TV Show. Jean Smart, currently on Broadway in Call Me Izzy, won Best TV Performance — Comedy in addition to the special Galeca TV Icon Award. Take a look at the full list of winners below!

2025 Dorian TV Awards Winners

Note: Winners are BOLDED

BEST TV DRAMA

Andor (Disney+)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

The Pitt (Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

BEST TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

The Rehearsal (HBO/Max)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Overcompensating (Amazon Prime)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Adolescence (Netflix)

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Penguin (HBO/Max)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

BEST WRITTEN TV SHOW

Andor (Disney+)

Hacks (Max)

The Pitt (Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW

English Teacher (FX on Hulu)

Evil (Paramount+)

Fantasmas (HBO/Max)

Mid-Century Modern (Hulu)

Overcompensating (Amazon Prime)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

My Brilliant Friend (HBO/Max)

One Hundred Years of Solitude (Netflix) (tie)

Elite (Netflix) (tie)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Threesome (Viaplay)

BEST LGBTQ NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu)

The Boyfriend (Netflix)

Elite (Netflix)

The Secret of the River (Netflix)

Threesome (Viaplay)

When No One Sees Us (HBO/Max)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE — DRAMA

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Luna/">Diego Luna, Andor

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE — DRAMA

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Genevieve O'Reilly, Andor

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Tramell Tillman, Severance

BEST TV PERFORMANCE — COMEDY

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Benito Skinner, Overcompensating

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE — COMEDY

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Holmes, Overcompensating

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Linda Lavin, Mid-Century Modern

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Meg Stalter, Hacks

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter” Medley, Beyoncé Bowl (Netflix)

Doechii, “Catfish” / “Denial Is a River,” 67th Grammy Awards (CBS)

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande, “Wicked” Medley, 97th Academy Awards (ABC)

Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone & Co., “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” Agatha All Along

Kendrick Lamar, “Squabble Up,” etc., Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Fox)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Deaf President Now! (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (Max)

Pee Wee as Himself (HBO/Max)

The Rehearsal (HBO/Max)

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night (Peacock)

BEST LGBTQ TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution (PBS)

Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara (Hulu)

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution (Netflix)

Pee Wee as Himself (HBO/Max)

Queer Planet (Peacock)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW (Talk/News)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (Netflix)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/Max)

BEST REALITY SHOW

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

BEST GENRE TV SHOW

Agatha All Along

Andor

Black Mirror

The Last of Us

Severance

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

The Simpsons

Star Trek: Lower Decks

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW

Adolescence

Agatha All Along

Andor

Severance

The White Lotus

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Doctor Odyssey

Mid-Century Modern

Overcompensating

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Traitors

WILDE WIT AWARD

Quinta Brunson

Alan Cumming

Hannah Einbinder

Cole Escola

Nathan Fielder

GALECA TV ICON AWARD

Gillian Anderson

Angela Bassett

Alan Cumming

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Jean Smart

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Jonathan Bailey

Greg Berlanti

Ncuti Gatwa

Bella Ramsey

Mike White

Bowen Yang

About GALECA

More than 560 members strong, GALECA reminds society that the world values the informed LGBTQ perspective on all things entertainment. A nonprofit organization, GALECA also advocates for better pay, access, and respect for entertainment journalists (especially the underrepresented) and provides scholarships for LGBTQ journalism students. Voters in the organization, now the second-largest entertainment journalists group in the world, write and work for some of the most respected and buzz-worthy media outlets in the U.S. and beyond.