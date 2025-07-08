 tracking pixel
Cole Escola, Cynthia Erivo, & Ariana Grande Win Dorian TV Awards- See the Full List

Escola was recognized with the special Wilde Wit Award.

By: Jul. 08, 2025
Cole Escola, Cynthia Erivo, & Ariana Grande Win Dorian TV Awards- See the Full List Image
Cole Escola, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and more have been recognized for their work at GALECA's 16th Dorian TV Awards. GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics and the Dorian Awards honor the best in film, television, and theater, with an emphasis on LGBTQ representation.

This year, Escola was honored with the special Wilde Wit Award, with West End and Doctor Who alum Ncuti Gatwa named the 2025 LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande won for Best TV Musical Performance for their Wicked medley at the 97th Academy Awards.

Other notable wins include HBO's Hacks, which took home five awards, including Best TV Comedy and Best LGBTQ TV Show. Jean Smart, currently on Broadway in Call Me Izzy, won Best TV Performance — Comedy in addition to the special Galeca TV Icon Award. Take a look at the full list of winners below!

2025 Dorian TV Awards Winners

Note: Winners are BOLDED

BEST TV DRAMA

Andor (Disney+)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
The Pitt (Max)
Severance (Apple TV+)
The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

BEST TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Hacks (HBO/Max)
The Rehearsal (HBO/Max)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)
The Studio (Apple TV+)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Hacks (HBO/Max)
Heartstopper (Netflix)
Overcompensating (Amazon Prime)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Adolescence (Netflix)
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
The Penguin (HBO/Max)
Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

BEST WRITTEN TV SHOW

Andor (Disney+)
Hacks (Max)
The Pitt (Max)
Severance (Apple TV+)
The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW

English Teacher (FX on Hulu)
Evil (Paramount+)
Fantasmas (HBO/Max)
Mid-Century Modern (Hulu)
Overcompensating (Amazon Prime)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

My Brilliant Friend (HBO/Max)
One Hundred Years of Solitude (Netflix) (tie)
Elite (Netflix) (tie)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Threesome (Viaplay)

BEST LGBTQ NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE TV SHOW

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu)
The Boyfriend (Netflix)
Elite (Netflix)
The Secret of the River (Netflix)
Threesome (Viaplay)
When No One Sees Us (HBO/Max)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE — DRAMA

Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Luna/">Diego Luna, Andor
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE — DRAMA

Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Genevieve O'Reilly, Andor
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Tramell Tillman, Severance

BEST TV PERFORMANCE — COMEDY

Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Benito Skinner, Overcompensating
Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE — COMEDY

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Holmes, Overcompensating
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Linda Lavin, Mid-Century Modern
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Meg Stalter, Hacks

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter” Medley, Beyoncé Bowl (Netflix)
Doechii, “Catfish” / “Denial Is a River,” 67th Grammy Awards (CBS)
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande, “Wicked” Medley, 97th Academy Awards (ABC)
Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone & Co., “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” Agatha All Along
Kendrick Lamar, “Squabble Up,” etc., Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Fox)

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Deaf President Now! (Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (Max)
Pee Wee as Himself (HBO/Max)
The Rehearsal (HBO/Max)
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night (Peacock)

BEST LGBTQ TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution (PBS)
Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara (Hulu)
Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution (Netflix)
Pee Wee as Himself (HBO/Max)
Queer Planet (Peacock)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW (Talk/News)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Hot Ones (YouTube)
Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (Netflix)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/Max)

BEST REALITY SHOW

The Amazing Race (CBS)
The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock)

BEST GENRE TV SHOW

Agatha All Along
Andor
Black Mirror
The Last of Us
Severance

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
The Simpsons
Star Trek: Lower Decks

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING TV SHOW

Adolescence
Agatha All Along
Andor
Severance
The White Lotus

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

Doctor Odyssey
Mid-Century Modern
Overcompensating
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Traitors

WILDE WIT AWARD

Quinta Brunson
Alan Cumming
Hannah Einbinder
Cole Escola
Nathan Fielder

GALECA TV ICON AWARD

Gillian Anderson
Angela Bassett
Alan Cumming
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Jean Smart

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Jonathan Bailey
Greg Berlanti
Ncuti Gatwa
Bella Ramsey
Mike White
Bowen Yang

About GALECA

More than 560 members strong, GALECA reminds society that the world values the informed LGBTQ perspective on all things entertainment. A nonprofit organization, GALECA also advocates for better pay, access, and respect for entertainment journalists (especially the underrepresented) and provides scholarships for LGBTQ journalism students. Voters in the organization, now the second-largest entertainment journalists group in the world, write and work for some of the most respected and buzz-worthy media outlets in the U.S. and beyond.


