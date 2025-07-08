Cole Escola, Cynthia Erivo, & Ariana Grande Win Dorian TV Awards- See the Full List

Escola was recognized with the special Wilde Wit Award.
Cole Escola, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and more have been recognized for their work at GALECA's 16th Dorian TV Awards. GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics and the Dorian Awards honor the best in film, television, and theater, with an emphasis on LGBTQ representation.
This year, Escola was honored with the special Wilde Wit Award, with West End and Doctor Who alum Ncuti Gatwa named the 2025 LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande won for Best TV Musical Performance for their Wicked medley at the 97th Academy Awards.
Other notable wins include HBO's Hacks, which took home five awards, including Best TV Comedy and Best LGBTQ TV Show. Jean Smart, currently on Broadway in Call Me Izzy, won Best TV Performance — Comedy in addition to the special Galeca TV Icon Award. Take a look at the full list of winners below!
Note: Winners are BOLDED
Andor (Disney+)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
The Pitt (Max)
Severance (Apple TV+)
The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Hacks (HBO/Max)
The Rehearsal (HBO/Max)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)
The Studio (Apple TV+)
Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Hacks (HBO/Max)
Heartstopper (Netflix)
Overcompensating (Amazon Prime)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)
Adolescence (Netflix)
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
The Penguin (HBO/Max)
Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
Andor (Disney+)
Hacks (Max)
The Pitt (Max)
Severance (Apple TV+)
The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
English Teacher (FX on Hulu)
Evil (Paramount+)
Fantasmas (HBO/Max)
Mid-Century Modern (Hulu)
Overcompensating (Amazon Prime)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO/Max)
One Hundred Years of Solitude (Netflix) (tie)
Elite (Netflix) (tie)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Threesome (Viaplay)
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu)
The Boyfriend (Netflix)
Elite (Netflix)
The Secret of the River (Netflix)
Threesome (Viaplay)
When No One Sees Us (HBO/Max)
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Luna/">Diego Luna, Andor
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Genevieve O'Reilly, Andor
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Benito Skinner, Overcompensating
Jean Smart, Hacks
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Holmes, Overcompensating
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Linda Lavin, Mid-Century Modern
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Meg Stalter, Hacks
Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter” Medley, Beyoncé Bowl (Netflix)
Doechii, “Catfish” / “Denial Is a River,” 67th Grammy Awards (CBS)
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande, “Wicked” Medley, 97th Academy Awards (ABC)
Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone & Co., “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” Agatha All Along
Kendrick Lamar, “Squabble Up,” etc., Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Fox)
Deaf President Now! (Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (Max)
Pee Wee as Himself (HBO/Max)
The Rehearsal (HBO/Max)
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night (Peacock)
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution (PBS)
Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara (Hulu)
Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution (Netflix)
Pee Wee as Himself (HBO/Max)
Queer Planet (Peacock)
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Hot Ones (YouTube)
Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (Netflix)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/Max)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock)
Agatha All Along
Andor
Black Mirror
The Last of Us
Severance
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
The Simpsons
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Adolescence
Agatha All Along
Andor
Severance
The White Lotus
Doctor Odyssey
Mid-Century Modern
Overcompensating
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Traitors
Quinta Brunson
Alan Cumming
Hannah Einbinder
Cole Escola
Nathan Fielder
Gillian Anderson
Angela Bassett
Alan Cumming
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Jean Smart
Jonathan Bailey
Greg Berlanti
Ncuti Gatwa
Bella Ramsey
Mike White
Bowen Yang
More than 560 members strong, GALECA reminds society that the world values the informed LGBTQ perspective on all things entertainment. A nonprofit organization, GALECA also advocates for better pay, access, and respect for entertainment journalists (especially the underrepresented) and provides scholarships for LGBTQ journalism students. Voters in the organization, now the second-largest entertainment journalists group in the world, write and work for some of the most respected and buzz-worthy media outlets in the U.S. and beyond.
Videos