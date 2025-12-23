OPERATION MINCEMEAT Cast, Adrian Blake Enscoe, & More Join January 'Saloon Session'

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Operation Mincemeat's Gerianne Perez, Amanda Jill Robinson, and Sam Hartley have joined the first installment of The Saloon Sessions in 2026, taking place on Monday, January 5 at Hurley's Saloon. Tickets go on sale December 26 here.

The series, presented by The Janice Jam to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, is the brainchild of Matt DeAngelis (Swept Away, Waitress, Hair), who lost his mother, Janice, in 2022 to metastatic breast cancer, and is co-produced with his Swept Away castmates Hunter Brown and Rico LeBron. The setting allows fans to get up close and personal with some of their favorite Broadway stars while the performers have the opportunity branch out from show tunes and sing their personal favorites from other genres.

Also appearing at the January 5 event will be DeAngelis' Swept Away co-star, Adrian Blake Enscoe (of Bandits on the Run), with a special appearance by The Stuppets and more.

Since its inception, The Saloon Sessions has featured performances by Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Amber Ardolino (Back to the Future), John Gallagher, Jr. (Tony winner for Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Swept Away), Tony Yazbeck (Tony nominee for On The Town), Emma Pittman (The Outsiders, Back to the Future), Stephanie Torns (Waitress, Wicked), and many more. DeAngelis also produces the annual Janice Jam, which has raised over $100,000 in the past three years, funding more than 1000 hours of critical research. Donations can be made HERE.