Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Leads Best Musical!

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Wichita Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Chaz Wolcott
- NEWSIES
- Music Theatre Wichita
26%
Deanne Zogleman
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
18%
Eric Sciotto
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Music Theatre Wichita
15%
Kyle Vespested
- URINETOWN
- Roxy's Downtown
15%
Courtney Wages
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Forum Theatre
11%
Dylan Blackwood
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
8%
Courtney Wages
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Forum Theatre
8%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie Urban
- NEWSIES
- Music Theatre Wichita
27%
Gwyn Birk
- ONCE
- Roxy's Downtown
15%
Julia Faust and Monte Wheeler
- HALLOWEEN THE 13TH
- Mosley Street Melodrama
12%
Chadwick Armstrong
- URINETOWN
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
11%
Chadwick Armstrong
- DRACULA
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
10%
Greg Dalton-White
- THE COVER OF LIFE
- Guild Hall
10%
Greg Dalton-White
- COVER OF LIFE
- Guild Hall Players
9%
Megan Reed
- THE WHO'S TOMMY
- Forum Theatre
7%Best Direction Of A Musical
Rick Bumgardner
- URINETOWN
- Roxy's Downtown
16%
Darian Leatherman
- MATILDA
- Newton community theatre
15%
Brian Marcum
- WAITRESS
- Music Theatre Wichita
12%
Chaz Wolcott
- NEWSIES
- Music Theatre Wichita
12%
Eric Sciotto
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Music Theatre Wichita
10%
Steve Hitchcock
- ONCE
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
9%
Rick Bumgardner
- CAFE PUTTANESCA
- Roxy's. Downtown Theatre
5%
Kathy Page Hauptman
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Forum Theatre
4%
Kathy Page Hauptman
- BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Forum Theatre
4%
Kathy Page-Hauptman
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Forum Theatre
4%
Rick Bumgardner
- EVITA
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
4%
Cody Walls
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Cody Walls
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
3%Best Direction Of A Play
Misty Maynard
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Kechi Playhouse
37%
Phil Speary
- YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
10%
Mark Schuster
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Wichita Community Theatre
9%
Steve Miotto
- BOOK OF DAYS
- Wichita Community Theatre
9%
Ryan Schafer
- FORGETTING THE TITANS
- Mosley Street Melodrama
8%
John Dalton-White
- COVER OF LIFE
- Guild Hall Players
7%
Joe Parrish
- THE SHADOW BOX
- Guild Hall Players
6%
Misty Maynard
- YOU TAKE THE CAKE
- Kechi Playhouse
5%
John Dalton-White
- THE COVER OF LIFE
- Guild Hall
4%
Kathy Page Hauptman
- HARVEY
- Forum Theatre
4%
Phil Speary
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Guild Hall Players
2%Best Ensemble NEWSIES
- Music Theatre Wichita
20%YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
11%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Music Theatre Wichita
11%COVER OF LIFE
- Guild Hall Players
9%LOVES LABOURS LOST
- Wichita Shakespeare Company
6%ONCE
- Roxy's Downtown
6%LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Wichita Community Theatre
5%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
5%THE COTTAGE
- Wichita Community Theatre
5%FORGETTING THE TITANS
- Mosley Street Melodrama
4%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Forum Theatre
3%EVITA
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
3%THE SHADOW BOX
- Guild Hall Players
2%URINETOWN
- Roxy's Downtown
2%CAFE PUTANESCA
- Roxy's Downtown
2%SHADOW BOX
- Guild Hall Players
2%[TITLE OF SHOW]
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Maranda DeBusk
- NEWSIES
- Music Theatre Wichita
19%
Maranda Debusk
- WAITRESS
- Music Theatre Wichita
15%
Tony Applegate
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
15%
Arthur Reese
- ONCE
- Roxy's Downtown
14%
Stan Longhofer
- COVER OF LIFE
- Guild Hall Players
14%
Arthur Reese
- DRACULA
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
12%
Kent Buess
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
7%
Kent Buess
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
5%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Thomas Wesley Douglas
- NEWSIES
- Music Theatre Wichita
24%
Dacia Brown
- DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES OF SEDGWICK COUNTY/BEATLES MANIA
- Mosley Street Melodrama
16%
Linda Starkey
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Forum Theatre
12%
Simon Hill
- EVITA
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
12%
Ken Gale
- ONCE
- Roxy's Downtown
11%
Paul Graves
- COMPANY
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
11%
Chris Shaw
- URINETOWN
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
7%
Ben Balleau
- CAFE PUTTANESCA
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
7%Best Musical FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Wichita Community Theatre
21%NEWSIES
- Music Theatre Wichita
15%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Newton community theatre
14%URINETOWN
- Roxy's Downtown
12%WAITRESS
- Music Theatre Wichita
11%ONCE
- Roxy's Downtown
6%EVITA
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
5%BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
5%JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Forum Theatre
5%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Forum Theatre
3%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
2%Best New Play Or Musical CAFE PUTTANESCA
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
45%DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS
- Mosley Street Melodrama
24%FORGETTING THE TITANS
- Mosley Street Melodrama
19%THE FREE STATE
- Self Produced
13%Best Performer In A Musical
Mike McDowell
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Wichita Community Theatre
22%
Mia Kreebs
- MATILDA
- Newton community theatre
12%
Brendan Dallaire
- NEWSIES
- Music Theatre Wichita
9%
Kennedy Caughall
- WAITRESS
- Music Theatre Wichita
9%
Claire Gehrig
- URINETOWN
- Roxy's Downtown
7%
Nora Graham
- ONCE
- Roxy's Downtown
5%
Ethan Badders
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
4%
Courtney Wages
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Forum Theatre
4%
Austin Ragusin
- ONCE
- Roxy's Downtown
4%
Zachary Garraway
- EVITA
- Roxy's Downtown
3%
Chelsey Ehersman
- BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Forum Theatre
3%
Zach Garraway
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Hannah Hill
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Paul Ellis Jackson
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Forum Theatre
2%
Ryan Ehresman
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Forum Theatre
2%
Gina Austin
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Forum Theatre
2%
Meghan Gratzer
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
Chelsey Ehresman
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Forum Theatre
2%
Tara Shaffer
- EVITA
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play
Erin Polewski
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Kechi Playhouse
29%
Katriana Isaacs Kisner
- COVER OF LIFE
- Guild Hall Players
12%
Ashely McCracken
- BOOK OF DAYS
- Wichita Community Theatre
11%
Shane Goldsmith
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Wichita Shakespeare Company
7%
Zeke Thompson
- DRACULA
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
6%
Injoy Fountain
- DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES OF SEDGWICK COUNTY
- Mosley Street Melodrama
6%
Joe Parrish
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
4%
Holland Lee Kiser
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Wichita Community Theatre
4%
Briley Meek
- DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS
- Mosley Street Melodrama
4%
Emily Redfield
- COVER OF LIFE
- Guild Hall Players
3%
Deanne Zogleman
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
3%
Scott Noah
- FORGETTING THE TITANS
- Mosley Street Melodrama
3%
Lydia Pirilli
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
2%
Miranda Windholz
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Guild Hall Players
2%
Holland Kiser
- THE COTTAGE
- Wichita Community Theatre
2%
Crystal Meek
- COVER OF LIFE
- Guild Hall Players
1%
John Dalton-White
- YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
1%
Lydia Pirelli
- YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
0%Best Play MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Kechi Playhouse
30%YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
13%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
11%BOOK OF DAYS
- Wichita Community Theatre
8%COVER OF LIFE
- Guild Hall Players
7%DRACULA
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
6%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
5%LOVES LABOURS LOST
- Wichita Shakespeare Company
4%LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Wichita Community Theatre
4%DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS
- Mosley Street Melodrama
3%THE COTTAGE
- Wichita Community Theatre
2%FORGETTING THE TITANS
- Mosley Street Melodrama
2%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Guild Hall Players
2%THE SHADOW BOX
- Guild Hall Players
1%SHADOW BOX
- Guild Hall
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mark Shobe
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Wichita Community Theatre
23%
Jordan Slusher
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Music Theatre Wichita
18%
Stan Longhofer
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Wichita Community Theatre
15%
Bruce Brockman
- NEWSIES
- Music Theatre Wichita
14%
Michael Downs
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
11%
J Branson
- CAFE PUTTANESCA
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
11%
Randy Harrison
- COVER OF LIFE
- Guild Hall Players
7%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Muehl
- NEWSIES
- Music Theatre Wichita
28%
Kirk Longhofer
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
20%
Jason Huffman
- ONCE
- Roxy's Downtown
16%
Kirk Longhofer
- COVER OF LIFE
- Guild Hall Players
13%
Jason Huffman
- DRACULA
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
12%
Jordan Dinkel
- DIE HARD CANDY CHRISTMAS
- Mosley Street Melodrama
11%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Joseph Urick
- URINETOWN
- ROXY'S Downtown
22%
Kelsi Harris
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Wichita Community Theatre
19%
Abigail Miller
- MATILDA
- Newton community theatre
12%
Zachary Doran
- NEWSIES
- Music Theatre Wichita
10%
Injoy Fountain
- WAITRESS
- Music Theatre Wichita
5%
Dex O'Neal
- ONCE
- Roxy's Downtown
5%
Andy Bakun
- NEWSIES
- Music Theatre Wichita
4%
Kyle Vespestad
- URINETOWN
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
4%
Hayley Loya
- EVITA
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
2%
Zachary Garraway
- ONCE
- Roxy's Downtown
2%
Dillon Giles
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
2%
John Keckeisen
- WAITRESS
- Music Theatre Wichita
2%
Christi Moore
- COMPANY
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
2%
Becca Petersen
- NEWSIES
- Music Theatre Wichita
2%
Hannah Hill
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
1%
Aurelia Williams
- NEWSIES
- Music Theatre Wichita
1%
Greg Dalton-White
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Forum Theatre
1%
Lauren Quigley
- BIG FISH
- Great Plains Theatre
1%
Myriam Zamy
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
1%
Orion Turner
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
1%
Dominic Trivigno
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Great Plains Theatre
0%
Ted Dvorak
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Forum Theatre
0%
Duane Ellis Jackson
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Forum Theatre
0%
John Dalton-White
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Forum Theatre
0
James Carroll
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Great Plains Theatre
0Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Nicholas Dreier
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Kechi Playhouse
21%
Owen Balman
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
16%
Chelsie Penner
- YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
12%
Kelsi Harris
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Kechi Playhouse
11%
Nick Albrecht
- DRACULA
- Roxy's Downtown Theatre
10%
Vonda Schuster
- COVER OF LIFE
- Guild Hall Players
7%
Jeremy Buoy
- YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
4%
Crystal Meek
- YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
3%
Matthew Gwinner
- WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
- Wichita Repertory Theatre (ICTRep)
3%
Hagan Simmons
- COVER OF LIFE
- Guild Hall Players
3%
Joy Pointe
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Great Plains Theatre
3%
Mary Tush Green
- COVER OF LIFE
- Guild Hall Players
3%
Gilbert Henderson
- YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
2%
James Robert Hurst
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Guild Hall Players
2%
Crystal Meek
- THE SHADOW BOX
- Guild Hall Players
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Kechi Playhouse
28%
Wichita Community Theatre
26%
Guild Hall Players
8%
ICT Rep
8%
Newton Community Theatre
7%
Mosley Street Melodrama
6%
Empire House Players
5%
Wichita Shakespeare Company
5%
Forum Theatre
5%
Great Plains Threatre
1%
Maize Rec Center
1%