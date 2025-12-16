Video: First Look At IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY At Irish Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Irish Repertory Theatre has released a video trailer for its Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage production of IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE!, adapted for radio by Anthony E. Palermo from Frank Capra’s 1946 film, based on the story The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern. The production is now running through December 31, 2025.

Directed by Charlotte Moore with musical direction by David Hancock Turner, IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY transports audiences to radio station WIRT on Christmas Eve, 1946, where the beloved holiday classic unfolds as a live broadcast complete with period music, vintage commercials, and live sound effects.

The cast includes Rufus Collins, Ali Ewoldt, Reed Lancaster, Leenya Rideout, and Ashley Robinson, with six actors bringing more than two dozen characters to life. The story follows George Bailey, a man who has spent his life putting others first, until a moment of crisis leads to an unexpected intervention from Clarence, a guardian angel hoping to earn his wings by showing George the impact of a life never lived.

Presented in the style of the Golden Age of Radio, the production blends nostalgia and theatrical invention while preserving the emotional core of the story. IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE continues performances at Irish Repertory Theatre through December 31, 2025.