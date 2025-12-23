Wayne Brady To Appear In Black Broadway Men SPOTLIGHT SERIES: LIVE

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Black Broadway Men will host an in-person edition of its Spotlight Series: Live featuring Wayne Brady. The conversation will take place as part of the organization’s ongoing interview series centered on Black male luminaries working in Broadway and the theatre industry.

The Spotlight Series: Live is hosted by DeMone Seraphin and is structured as a one-on-one conversation exploring the personal journeys, artistic paths, and lived experiences of its guests. While the series is curated with Black men in the Broadway and theatre community in mind, the event is open to the public.

The live program follows the premiere episode of the Spotlight Series, which features Ben Vereen and is scheduled to debut on the Black Broadway Men website on Christmas Day.

Brady recently appeared on Broadway as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical and received a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album for his work in The Wiz. His career spans stage, television, music, and producing, with multiple Emmy Awards and Grammy nominations.

Tickets

Attendance for the live event is free, with a “Pay What You Can” suggested donation. Advance registration is required, with an RSVP deadline in early January. Donations will support the initiatives of Black Broadway Men, including the Jesse L. Kearney Playwriting Initiative, the Hinton Battle Day of Dance, and the organization’s mentorship program. Additional details, including location information, are available at the Spotlight Series webpage.

Black Broadway Men is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on fostering connection, healing, and professional support among Black men working across Broadway and the theatre community.