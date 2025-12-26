Video: Meet the Cast of Erica Schmidt's THE DISAPPEAR

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Audible Theater will soon present the world premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt – featuring Dylan Baker, Madeline Brewer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Hamish Linklater, Anna Mirodin, and Miriam Silverman.

"Reading this felt like it's a comedy, but there's a lot of depth to it," Silverman explained. "There's real relationship stuff and sort of big questions about life and art and love, but it's really funny. And I loved the role also!"

Power couple Benjamin Braxton and Mira Blair see their picture-perfect life go gloriously off script-taking their friends, affairs, and daughter along for the ride. Written and directed by Erica Schmidt, The Disappear peels back the curtain on fame, ambition, marriage and reinvention in a smoldering comedy about how keeping it together sometimes means letting it all go.

"I do hope there are a lot of conversations," added Schmidt. "I think I start plays with a lot of questions. And this one is really about long marriage and the sustainability and possibility of having a long marriage in the arts with two equally ambitious artists. It's really tricky to try and make art, make creative work. I have questions about the value of that in the current climate and with everything that's happening in the world and how myopically and obsessively you have to focus to get your art seen and heard."