Video: First Look At GOTTA DANCE With American Dance Machine At The York Theatre

The York Theatre Company has released a first-look video of GOTTA DANCE with AMERICAN DANCE MACHINE, presented in association with Riki Kane Larimer. The production honors the legacy and evolution of musical theatre dance through reconstructed choreography from some of Broadway and Hollywood’s most influential works.

GOTTA DANCE features recreations from musicals including West Side Story, A Chorus Line, Pippin, Singin’ in the Rain, and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, among others. The evening highlights choreography by artists whose work has shaped generations of performers and audiences, including Bob Fosse, Jerome Robbins, Gene Kelly, Michael Bennett, Susan Stroman, Billy Wilson, and others.

Presented by American Dance Machine, the production brings these iconic steps back to the stage, celebrating the artistry, technique, and storytelling at the heart of musical theatre dance across both stage and screen.

GOTTA DANCE with AMERICAN DANCE MACHINE is playing at the Theatre at St. Jean’s, located at 150 East 76th Street in New York City. Tickets and additional information are available at the York Theatre Company website.