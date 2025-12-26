 tracker
Photos: Melissa Gilbert and Veanne Cox in PEN PALS Off-Broadway

By: Dec. 26, 2025

You can now get a first look at Melissa Gilbert and Veanne Cox as Bernie and Mags in Pen Pals by Michael Griffo at the DR 2 through January 4.

Written by Michael Griffo and directed by Suzanne Barabas, Pen Pals is inspired by a true story and charts five decades of friendship through handwritten letters exchanged by two women who never meet in person.

Each new pairing brings fresh emotional insight to this deeply moving and often humorous story of connection and resilience.

Upcoming performances will feature Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue” - Emmy nominee) & Maureen McCormick (“The Brady Bunch”), Randy Graff (City of Angels - Tony Award winner) & Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone -Tony Award winner), Gina Torres (“Suits,” “Firefly”) & Carmen Cusack (Bright Star- Tony Award nominee), and Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid) & Marcia Mitzman Gaven (Ragtime-Tony Award nominee).

Photo credit: Russ Rowland 



Cast
Photos
Videos
