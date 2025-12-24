GENE FRANKEL THEATRE FESTIVAL Reveals 2025 Winter Festival Award Winners

The festival featured eighteen New York premieres chosen from more than one hundred and fifty submissions.
The Gene Frankel Theatre Festival wrapped its Winter Festival on December 22 with a gala celebrating the season's short plays and one ACT Productions. The festival, which ran from December 8 through December 22, featured eighteen New York premieres chosen from more than one hundred and fifty submissions by actress Francesca Ravera and Thomas R. Gordon, Artistic Director of the Gene Frankel Theatre.
The awards were determined by a jury composed of Francesca Ravera, Thomas R. Gordon, and Thomas G. Waites, who attended the productions and recognized outstanding achievements in writing, directing, and performance.
The Winter Festival award recipients are:
Sam Heather, Jack Mormon
Rain Rainwater, Changeling
Yuval Benit, Malpractice
Bex Odorisio, How to Decide When You're Deciding
Jason Hoover, Houselives
Phoebe Eileen Grech, The Human Element
Custom Options by Matthew Gilleece
The Library Lam by Robert Cantillon
Houselives by Margot Krauss
When the Hurly-Burly's Done by Cristina Noelle
The awards were announced and presented during the December 22 gala, marking the official close of the Winter Festival season. It was also revealed that the next Summer Gene Frankel Theatre Festival will run from June 29 through July 19.
With both winter and summer editions, the Gene Frankel Theatre Festival continues to provide a platform for original theatrical work, showcasing short plays and one ACT Productions while honoring outstanding achievements in theatre through juried evaluation.
