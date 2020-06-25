Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, June 27, 2020
Below are the upcoming storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on June 27:
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
802 - The Great Gorilla Trek
Get ready for the trek of a lifetime, deep into the forests of Gabon, as Jack searches for elusive lowland Gorillas!
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
306 - Rolling Dog Ranch
Jack and his wife Sue are in Montana meeting up with some amazing people who are taking animal rescue to whole new level! First, a couple that left big city life to run a ranch dedicated to animals in need. They meet blind and disabled dogs, horses and cats -- each with an amazing story. Then, they head to a groundbreaking animal shelter. This is one adventure that is sure to touch your heart.
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
407 - Sanbona Wildlife Reserve
Join Jack and his family as they head to South Africa's Western Cape to discover the Sanbona Wildlife Reserve! This distinctive land where the San people once lived is home to loads of unique animal experiences, from an up-close look at a trio of cheetah on the hunt, and a family of cliff-dwelling Baboons to Lions on the prowl. DON'T miss this adventure into the seldom-seen eco-systems of Sanbona.
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
313 - Getting to Level
Things have definitely opened up at the Arlington project. Tom shows Kevin the new floor plan and explains the system he devised to ensure a flat ceiling in the newly expanded kitchen. In the latest chapter of the finished basement saga, Norm finds Tom working with mason Mark McCullough to level out the existing concrete floor with the help of a pressurized hydrostatic altimeter and self-leveling concrete.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
209 - Top Dogs
Hosted by Eva LaRue. A Teaching Zoo where students learn to care for exotic animals; A San Francisco dog rescue helps senior dogs find homes; A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; Avalanche rescue dogs on patrol.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
208 - Dog Food Chef
Host Alie Ward shows us: The man who started a business that cooks fresh food for pets. The social worker who create a wireless phone charging purse. The medicine free pain-relieving device. And, the teen who invented a way to clean water, with water.
8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?
RATING - TVG, 13-16
