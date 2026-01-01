Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2026 - Where to Watch THE BEAUTY, New Mel Brooks Doc & More

2025 has ended its run to make room for a brand new year. With 2026 officially here, Broadway fans have lots of new titles to stream, along with returning favorites.

January will see the streaming premiere of FX's The Beauty, Ryan Murphy's new body horror series starring Broadway alums Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, and Ben Platt. Another new title is Wonder Man, an MCU show following the Hollywood exploits of aspiring actor Simon Williams, played by Tony nominee Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Fans of The Producers will want to check out Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!, a new two-part documentary that explores the life, career, friendships, and loves of the legendary writer, director, producer, and performer.

Also arriving this month are highly anticipated new seasons of fan-favorite shows like Bridgerton, Shrinking, and The Traitors, once again hosted by Tony-winner Alan Cumming.

Take a look below for the full list of movies, television, and music you should stream this January!

Theatre TV & Film

Footloose (January 1, Paramount+)

The beloved 1984 musical follows the young Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon), who attempts to overturn a ban on dancing in a small town, despite the regulations enforced by the town's minister, with help from his Best Friend and the minister's daughter. Also starring Lori Singer, Chris Penn, and John Lithgow, the songs include Holding Out for a Hero, Let's Hear It for the Boy, and the titular classic.

The Traitors Season 4 (January 8, Peacock)

Hosted by Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Girl Taken (January 8, Paramount+)

Based on the novel Baby Doll by Hollie Overton, Girl Taken follows the story of twin sisters Lily and Abby, whose lives are shattered when Lily is abducted from their quiet rural English town by beloved local teacher Rick Hansen. After years of abuse in captivity, Lily escapes, only to discover that freedom brings its own challenges. With Tallulah and Delphi Evans playing the sisters, the cast also includes West End alum Jill Halfpenny (Chicago, Legally Blonde).

Coldwater (January 9, Paramount+)

Created and written by David Ireland, Coldwater follows stay-at-home dad John (West End alum Andrew Lincoln), who relocates his family from London to the remote Scottish town of Coldwater after a violent incident at a playground triggers a personal crisis. The show also features performances from Olivier Award winner Indira Varma, Ewen Bremmer, and Eve Myles.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (January 14, Peacock)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is a prequel to the original trilogy, which follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is assigned to mentor tribute Lucy Gray Baird, played by Broadway alum Rachel Zegler. With his personal livelihood at risk, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. The movie features several musical performances from Zegler on songs like "The Ballad of Lucy Gray Baird," "Pure as the Driven Snow," and "Nothing You Can Take From Me."

FX’s The Beauty (January 21, Hulu on Disney+)

The Beauty is a new FX television series from Ryan Murphy and Matt Hodgson, featuring Broadway alums like Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, and Ben Platt. In the series, the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences.

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (January 22, HBO Max)

The new two-part documentary explores the life, career, friendships, and loves of writer, director, producer, and performer, Mel Brooks. A legendary Hollywood satirist from the early years of television sketch comedy through his film and stage hits, Brooks is known to Broadway fans as the creator of the musicals The Producers and Young Frankenstein. It is directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio.

Wonder Man (January 27, Disney+)

This new Marvel miniseries follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, played by Tony nominee Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, amid his struggles to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with washed-up actor Trevor Slattery, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film “Wonder Man" and attempts to earn a role in the project. Led by Abdul-Mateen, the show features a cast of stage alums, including Olivier Award-nominee Ben Kingsley and Arian Moayed (A Doll's House). Josh Gad also appears as a fictionalized version of himself.

Shrinking (Season 3) (January 28, Apple TV)

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Jason Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own. Led by Segel and Harrison Ford, the song also features performances from Broadway's Michael Urie and stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

School Spirits (Season 3) (January 28, Paramount+)

Season three of School Spirits plunges Maddie Nears (Peyton List) and her friends into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew. After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon (Kristian Ventura) – trapped in the afterlife – becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High’s scars. The series also stars Milo Manheim, who starred as Seymour in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors and appeared in the Hollywood Bowl's Jesus Christ Superstar.

Bridgerton (Season 4 – Volume 1) (January 29, Netflix)

The new season follows Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, who has no interest in settling down. That is, until Violet’s masquerade ball, when he becomes awestruck by a masked, mysterious Lady in Silver. With the reluctant help of his stern Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Benedict sets out in society to uncover the young lady’s identity. But in fact, his heart’s desire is not in society at all — she is a resourceful maid called Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), working for the formidable Lady of the house, Araminta Gun (Katie Leung). With the incomparable Julie Andrews once again narrating as Lady Whistledown, Season 4 will arrive in two parts, on January 29 and February 26.

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (January 30, HBO Max)

This A24 psychological drama features Linda (Rose Byrne), who attempts to navigate her child's mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist while her life is crashing down around her. Led by Byrne, who returns to Broadway with Fallen Angels in 2026, the cast also includes Conan O'Brien, Danielle Macdonald, and stage and screen performer Christian Slater.

Theatre Music

Ragtime Broadway Revival Cast Recording (January 9)

The 2025 Broadway cast recording of Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime will be released digitally on January 9, 2026, with CD and vinyl releases to follow on February 6 and April 3, respectively. The album is produced by three-time GRAMMY Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, four-time GRAMMY nominees Ahrens and Flaherty. The album was recorded, edited, and mixed by GRAMMY winner Ian Kagey and mastered by multiple GRAMMY winner Oscar Zambrano with art direction by Derek Bishop.

Melissa Errico: I Can Dream Can’t I? (January 30)

Accompanied by Tedd Firth on piano, I Can Dream Can’t I? is described as "a collection of standards that are not standard," with songs written by Frank Loesser, Cy Coleman, Duke Ellington, Peggy Lee, Van Heusen, Rodgers & Hart, Jerome Kern, Sammy Fain, Dave Frishberg, Dori Caymmi, and Joni Mitchell. Listen to previously released singles from the album below.