Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 8/9-8/15
As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.
An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News. The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as "The Tonight Show" house band.
Friday, August 9: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Queer Eye's Fab Five and musical guest The Highwomen. OAD 7/30/19
Monday, August 12: Guests include Common, Kate Upton and musical guest Common ft. Swizz Beatz. Show 1106
Tuesday, August 13: Guests include Henry Golding, Jonathan Groff and musical guest Rick Ross Ft. Swizz Beatz. Show 1107
Wednesday, August 14: Guests include Ice Cube, Kieran Culkin, Alessia Cara and musical guest Juanes & Alessia Cara. Show 1108
**Thursday, August 15: Guests include John Travolta, Marlon Wayans, Mary Beth Keane and musical guest Caroline Jones. Show 1109
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
