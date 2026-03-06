THE GREAT GATSBY North American Tour Stops In Toledo This April

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The North American tour of The Great Gatsby will play Toledo, Ohio from April 7–12, 2026 at Stranahan Theater as part of the 2025–26 Broadway in Toledo series presented by The American Theatre Guild. Tickets are currently on sale through BroadwayInToledo.com and StranahanTheater.com.

The touring production will be led by Jake David Smith as Jay Gatsby and Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan. The principal cast also includes Joshua Grosso as Nick Carraway, Leanne Robinson as Jordan Baker, Lila Coogan as Myrtle Wilson, Will Branner as Tom Buchanan, Tally Sessions as George Wilson, and Edward Staudenmayer as Meyer Wolfsheim.

The ensemble features D’Marreon Alexander, William Bishop, Justin Scott Brown, Kyle Caress, Valeria Ceballos, Anna Gassett, Joann Gilliam, Rosie Granito, Josiah Hicks, Nina Michael Howland, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Kurt Kemper, Joi D. McCoy, Charlotte McKinley, Macy McKown, Tim Quartier, Alli Sutton, Dee Tomasetta, Ryan Vogt, and Shai Yammanee.

Producer Chunsoo Shin said, “After witnessing The Great Gatsby ignite audiences on Broadway, the West End, and Seoul, I am elated to bring this beautiful production across North America with an extraordinary cast. Led by Jake David Smith and Senzel Ahmady, this company delivers a GATSBY that feels thrillingly alive and emotionally rich. It is truly must-see theatre.”

Set in the Roaring Twenties, the musical follows the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and his pursuit of his former love, Daisy Buchanan. Based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the story explores wealth, ambition, and longing during the Jazz Age.

The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, with a book by Kait Kerrigan. The production is directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Dominique Kelley.

The design team includes scenic and projection designer Paul Tate DePoo III, Costume Designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Cory Pattak, sound designer Brian Ronan, and hair and wig designers Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier.

The Broadway production opened at the Broadway Theatre in April 2024 following its premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse. The musical later played a limited engagement at the London Coliseum in London and also mounted a production in Seoul at the GS Arts Center.