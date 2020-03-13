Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 3/13-3/27
As of Feb. 17, 2014, "The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.
An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue. Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.
The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as "The Tonight Show" house band.
From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Gavin Purcell. Gerard Bradford, Jeremy Bronson, and Jamie Granet-Bederman also produce. "The Tonight Show" tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.
Friday, March 13: Guests include Rosario Dawson, Logan Lerman and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. OAD 2/13/20
**Monday, March 16: Guests include Nick Jonas, Steve Coogan and a performance from Girl from the North Country. OAD 2/25/20
**Tuesday, March 17: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Tan France and Taylor Tomlinson. OAD 3/3/20
**Wednesday, March 18: Guests include JJ Watt, Louis Tomlinson and musical guest Louis Tomlinson. OAD 1/30/20
**Thursday, March 19: Guests include Andy Samberg, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and musical guest Finneas. OAD 2/3/20
**Friday, March 20: "The Tonight Show: Subway Special" with special guests BTS. OAD 2/24/20
**Monday, March 23: Guests include David Beckham, Guy Fieri and musical guest Doja Cat. OAD 2/26/20
**Tuesday, March 24: Guests include Mandy Moore, Dr. Oz, Dane DeHaan and musical guest Mandy Moore. OAD 3/12/20
**Wednesday, March 25: Guests include Janet Jackson, Jane Levy and Jo Firestone. OAD 2/10/20
**Thursday, March 26: Guests include John Mulaney, Bad Bunny and musical guest Bad Bunny & Sech. OAD 2/27/20
**Friday, March 27: Guests include Carrie Underwood, Diego Luna and musical guest Lauv. OAD 3/6/20
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
