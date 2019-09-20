Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 9/20-9/27
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."
Friday, Sept. 20
Actor Josh Gad; actress Michaela Watkins; Ron Burgundy (OAD: 8/8/19)
*Monday, Sept. 23
Actor Rob Corddry; actress Lake Bell; stand-up comedy performance by Anna Drezen (n)
*Tuesday, Sept. 24
Actor Terrence Howard; actor Allen Leech; musical performance by Bryce Vine and Loud Luxury (n)
*Wednesday, Sept. 25
Actress Ashley Tisdale; musical performance by Cherry Glazerr and Reggie Watts (n)
*Thursday, Sept. 26
Senator Kamala Harris; actor Mike Colter (n)
*Friday, Sept. 27
Host RuPaul Charles; actor David Oyelowo; actor Alfie Allen (OAD: 8/13/19)
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 9/20-9/27
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, 9/20-9/27
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, October 6, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, October 6, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 9/23-9/27
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 9/23-9/27
Friday, Sept. 20
Actor Josh Gad; actress Michaela Watkins; Ron Burgundy (OAD: 8/8/19)
*Monday, Sept. 23
Actor Rob Corddry; actress Lake Bell; stand-up comedy performance by Anna Drezen (n)
*Tuesday, Sept. 24
Actor Terrence Howard; actor Allen Leech; musical performance by Bryce Vine and Loud Luxury (n)
*Wednesday, Sept. 25
Actress Ashley Tisdale; musical performance by Cherry Glazerr and Reggie Watts (n)
*Thursday, Sept. 26
Senator Kamala Harris; actor Mike Colter (n)
*Friday, Sept. 27
Host RuPaul Charles; actor David Oyelowo; actor Alfie Allen (OAD: 8/13/19)