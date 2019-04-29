Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 4/29-5/3
*Monday, April 29
Actor Dax Shepard; actress Jodie Comer; comedy with Paul Rudd; musical performance by Avril Lavigne (n)
Tuesday, April 30
Actor Topher Grace; actor Jason Schwartzman; stand-up comedy performance by Chad Daniels (n)
Wednesday, May 1
TV personality Dr. Phil; actor Timothy Simons; musical performance by Ashley Tisdale (n)
Thursday, May 2
Actress Anna Faris; musical performance by Shaggy (n)
*Friday, May 3
Actress Kate Beckinsale; actor Milo Ventimiglia; musical performance by Better Oblivion Community Center (OAD: 3/14/19)
