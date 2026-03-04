Barbra Streisand in Talks to Perform Robert Redford Tribute at 2026 Oscars

Entertainment icon Barbra Streisand is currently in talks to perform next Sunday at the 98th Academy Awards. According to Page Six, Streisand would perform a rendition of "The Way We Were" during the "In Memorium" segment in honor of her late co-star Robert Redford, who passed away last year.

If this comes to fruition, this would mark a rare live performance from the EGOT winner who famously shies away from singing live. She previously performed the song during the segment at the 2013 Oscars ceremony, as a tribute to composer Marvin Hamlisch.

Streisand herself has won two Oscars for her performance in Funny Girl, and Best Original Song for "Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born)." She was also nominated as an actress in The Way We Were, Best Picture for directing The Prince of Tides, and the song "I Finally Found Someone" in The Mirror Has Two Faces.

Streisand's most recent album, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, was released in 2025 and features the performer on a variety of newly recorded tracks with Josh Groban, Ariana Grande, Laufey, Paul McCartney, Hozier, and more. The album received a nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 2026 Grammys.

About Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand’s achievements as a singer, actor, director, producer, screenwriter, author, and songwriter, have been rewarded with two Oscars, five Emmys, ten Grammys, including the Legend Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award, a Tony Award, eleven Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award, three Peabody Awards, and the Directors Guild of America Award for her 1994 TV special, Barbra: The Concert. With Yentl, she became the first woman to direct, produce, write, and star in a major motion picture, and the first woman to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Director. Likewise, she is the first female composer to receive an Academy Award for Best Original Song, for “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born).”

Barbra has also received the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center Honors. She’s been awarded the National Medal of Arts from President Clinton, the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama, and France’s Légion d'Honneur.

Throughout her life, Barbra has been a passionate advocate for the causes she believes in. She created the Streisand Foundation to advance her philanthropic interests, ranging from gender equality, human rights, and voting rights, to protecting our environment and heeding the dangers of nuclear proliferation. She founded the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai to support research and raise awareness about women’s heart disease. Recently, she has endowed the Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA, to examine the critical issues of our time such as truth in the public sphere, the impact of climate change, the dynamics of intimacy and power between women and men, and the impact of art on the culture.

Photo credit: Russell James