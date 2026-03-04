Steppenwolf Theatre Company Reveals 2026/27 Season - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG and More

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has unveiled its 2026/27 Season. The 51st Season features five Steppenwolf Membership Series productions: two world premieres, a Chicago premiere, an English-Language premiere and a modern masterpiece – all emblematic of Steppenwolf’s indelible impression on the American Theatre. Steppenwolf also doubles down on its decades-long mission to immerse Chicago’s youth in the arts through its lauded educational initiatives – and provide much-needed artistic space for the city's bustling community of multi-disciplinary artists, along with itinerant theatre companies.

Raising the curtain on Steppenwolf’s 51st Season, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Topdog/Underdog returns to North Halsted more than two decades after the company’s celebrated 2003 production. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, ensemble members Glenn Davis and Namir Smallwood go head-to-head in this fast-paced and ferocious thrill ride.

Up next, Steppenwolf continues its tradition of bringing new works to the American theatre canon with the world premiere of Chicago playwright Stephanie Alison Walker’s biting satire Adirondack Chair Circle, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon and featuring ensemble member Audrey Francis. The 2026/27 continues with the Chicago premiere of The Comeuppance, a riveting dark comedy from Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright of Purpose. Ensemble member Tina Landau ​directs this co-production with American Conservatory Theater featuring an ensemble-stacked cast including Celeste M. Cooper, Caroline Neff, Karen Rodriguez and Namir Smallwood​. Next spring, Steppenwolf presents the English-Language premiere of Ellen B., a psychological thriller by internationally-lauded playwright Marius von Mayenburg, translated by Daniel Brunet and directed by Whitney White. Concluding the 2026/27 season, ensemble member Terry Kinney directs the world premiere of Adam Rapp’s haunting and emotional The Night Fawn, featuring ensemble member Cliff Chamberlain.

The 2026/27 Season is presented at Steppenwolf’s expanded campus, which includes three theaters: the Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, the Downstairs Theater and the intimate 1700 Theater.

2026/27 Classic Memberships are now on sale starting as low as $165* and include all five Membership Series productions – three plays in the Downstairs Theater and two in the Ensemble Theater. Classic Members receive priority access to seats along with full membership benefits, including unlimited ticket exchanges. The Black Card, Steppenwolf’s flex membership, offers six ticket credits starting as low as $128* that allow patrons flexibility for when and how they see shows at Steppenwolf. For patrons under 30, RED Card Memberships offer six ticket credits for just $107*. Discounted packages for students and teachers and accessible packages are also available. For more information and to purchase Memberships, visit Audience Services at steppenwolf.org or call (312) 335-1650. *Prices include handling fees

Throughout the 2026/27 Season, Steppenwolf continues its commitment to education and the next generation of audiences with dedicated student matinee performances during four of the five Membership Series productions (Topdog/Underdog, Adirondack Chair Circle, The Comeuppance and Ellen B.). Reaching nearly 15,000 teens, educators and community members annually, Steppenwolf Education and Engagement also includes in-school residencies, teen programs, community partnerships and public programs, educator trainings and Maker Workshops – a series of on-site workshops in artmaking and theater production. For additional information about Steppenwolf’s Education and Engagement programming and to register your school for a field trip visit steppenwolf.org/education.

Additionally, Steppenwolf’s 2026/27 Season reaffirms the organization's commitment to spotlighting the work of Chicago’s vibrant and eclectic artistic communities in the 1700 Theater. Since opening its doors in 2016, this malleable, intimate space has hosted over 1,000 performances featuring the wide breadth of innovative, bold and adventurous work from more than 3,200 artists across a variety of performance genres. As it steps into its second decade of programming, the 1700 Theater will be the home of an ongoing collaboration with Teatro Vista Productions as part of a multi-year partnership between the two organizations while also continuing to feature performing artists across theatrical disciplines of dance, drag, music, storytelling, comedy, puppetry and more.

Steppenwolf also plans to continue presenting the work of exciting visiting artists and companies in the Downstairs Theater and Ensemble Theater, after the success of presentations of comedy, musical theater and theater artists in recent seasons. These engagements are announced on a rolling basis, with Steppenwolf Members enjoying early access.



STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY’S 2026/27 SEASON

Topdog/Underdog

Written by Suzan-Lori Parks

Directed by Kenny Leon​

September 17 — November 1, 2026

Featuring ensemble members Glenn Davis and Namir Smallwood​

in the Downstairs Theater

Brothers Lincoln and Booth, named in jest, are two Black men living in America just trying to get by. Lincoln dresses like his namesake, reenacting his assassination for money and laughs. Booth stays stuck in their apartment, working tirelessly on his three-card hustle. Sibling rivalry and a lifetime of resentment come to a head in this fast-paced and ferocious thrill ride from Suzan-Lori Parks. The deck is stacked with a Tony Award-winning director, a Pulitzer Prize-winning script and a tour-de-force showdown for ensemble members Glenn Davis and Namir Smallwood. “Take thuh cards and show me whatcha got!”

Adirondack Chair Circle – World Premiere!

Written by Stephanie Alison Walker

Directed by Pam MacKinnon

Featuring ensemble member Audrey Francis​

October 22 — December 6, 2026

in the Ensemble Theater

Banna has it all… or at least that’s what the other suburban moms think. Beneath the charcuterie boards, backyard soirees and pickleball, there’s a funny feeling bubbling underneath this seemingly perfect facade. Is it the pressure to save her children from the beliefs of the school district? Or is it just that suspicious crow watching her every move? A piercing world premiere from a playful Chicago voice, Stephanie Alison Walker’s Adirondack Chair Circle exposes the hilarious hypocrisy of the clubs we join and the company we keep. And has a damn good time doing it.

The Comeuppance – Chicago Premiere!

Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by ensemble member Tina Landau ​

A co-production with American Conservatory Theater

Featuring ensemble members Celeste M. Cooper, Caroline Neff, Karen Rodriguez and Namir Smallwood​

February 4 — March 21, 2027

in the Downstairs Theater

Welcome back, St. Anthony’s graduating class of 2002! On the night of their 20th high school reunion, a group of misfit Millennial classmates reconnect for a familiar pregame: drinks, pot, a limo ride and a whole lot of messy memories. But, in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' riveting dark ensemble comedy, a specter looms over the proceedings, reminding us that time only marches forward, even for ‘90’s kids. This Chicago premiere from the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Purpose is a contemplative, hilarious and grave reflection on life and death.

Ellen B. – English-Language Premiere!

Written by Marius von Mayenburg ​

Translated into English by Daniel Brunet

Directed by Whitney White

April 1 — May 9, 2027

in the Ensemble Theater

Astrid, a teacher, lives with Klara, her considerably younger partner – and also her former student. When Wolfram, the school’s headmaster, drops by for a visit, he brings with him uncomfortable accusations, and the search for truth erupts into a wicked game of power and desire. In this psychological thriller with no easy answers, internationally-lauded playwright Marius von Mayenburg touches the nerve between past and present, professional and private, truth and lie.

The Night Fawn – World Premiere!

Written by Adam Rapp

Directed by ensemble member Terry Kinney

Featuring ensemble member Cliff Chamberlain​

May 27 — July 3, 2027

Brendan has a story, one that hurts to tell. He’s lost his job, his marriage has ended and he’s headed back home to settle his late mother’s affairs. It’s there that he finds the need to talk, as an unthinkable secret from his childhood demands attention. A provocative confession with haunting implications about memory and revenge, Adam Rapp’s The Night Fawn offers a sunset to our season – but real monsters don’t wait to come out after dark.