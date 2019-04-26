Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 4/26-5/3
Friday, April 26
Chef Gordon Ramsay; actress Piper Perabo; musical performance by Elle King (OAD: 3/12/19)
*Monday, April 29
Actor Dax Shepard; actress Jodie Comer; musical performance by Avril Lavigne (n)
*Tuesday, April 30
Actor Topher Grace; actor Jason Schwartzman; stand-up comedy performance by Chad Daniels (n)
*Wednesday, May 1
TV personality Dr. Phil; actor Timothy Simons; musical performance by Ashley Tisdale (n)
*Thursday, May 2
Actress Anna Faris; musical performance by Shaggy (n)
*Friday, May 3
Actress Kate Beckinsale; actor Milo Ventimiglia; musical performance by Conor Oberst + Phoebe Bridgers (OAD: 3/14/19)
