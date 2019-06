Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 6/17-6/21

Related Articles View More TV Stories

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of June 17-21. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on The ABC Television Network.Highlights of the week include:Monday, June 17-Rappers Lil Romeo and Master P ("I Got the Hook-Up 2"); makeup artist Mario DedivanovicTuesday, June 18-Host Ayesha Curry ("Family Food Fight"); Bachelorette recap with Rachel Lindsay; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonWednesday, June 19-Actors Gabriel Iglesias and Sherri Shepherd ("Mr. Iglesias"); author Sally Hepworth ("The Mother-in-Law")Thursday, June 20-Singer Shania Twain; a performance by Greyson ChanceFriday, June 21-Host Howie Mandel ("America's Got Talent" & "Deal or No Deal")