Video: Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo & More in New Trailer for Steven Spielberg's DISCLOSURE DAY

A new trailer has been released for Disclosure Day, Steven Spielberg's forthcoming film starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo. It will arrive in theaters on June 12, 2026.

The highly anticipated movie sees Spielberg return to the science fiction genre, previously explored in such films as Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds. The logline reads: "If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day."

The trailer teases the plot of the film, which follows O'Connor's character as he threatens to release secret information that confirms the existence of extraterrestrial life on Earth. O'Connor and Domingo seem adamant about their release, in contrast to a menacing Colin Firth, who wants the truth to remain hidden.

The trailer also includes footage of Blunt as a Kansas City-based weather anchor who speaks an otherworldly language on live television, an action-packed train sequence, and an animal motif featuring a group of deer.

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with the director includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham. John Williams has also been confirmed as the composer for the score, with Tony and Academy Award-winner Paul Tazewell as the film's costume designer.

Steven Spielberg is one of the industry’s most successful and influential filmmakers. The top-grossing director of all time, Spielberg has helmed such blockbusters as Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones franchise and Jurassic Park. He is a three-time Academy Award winner, including Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for Schindler’s List, which received a total of seven Oscars, and for Best Director for Saving Private Ryan.

In 2021, he released his adaptation of West Side Story, starring Rachel Zegler, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno, and Ariana DeBose, who won an Academy Award for her performance as Anita. Spielberg's most recent film, The Fabelmans, was released by Universal in 2022 and received seven Academy Award nominations, including for Directing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Picture.