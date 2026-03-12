Video: Anthony Mackie and Ben Kingsley in DESERT WARRIOR Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The official trailer has been released for Desert Warrior, a new historical drama film starring Broadway alums Anthony Mackie and Sir Ben Kingsley, alongside Aiysha Hart. The movie will be released in theaters on April 24, 2026

Set in seventh-century Arabia, Princess Hind (Hart) defies her fate, refusing to become a concubine to the ruthless Emperor Kisra (Kingsley). Fleeing into the desert with her father, she is hunted by a merciless army and forced to trust a legendary bandit (Mackie) with secrets of his own. Rising from fugitive to fearless warrior, Hind unites warring tribes for a final stand: the Battle of Ze Qar.

Directed by Rupert Wyatt, the movie also stars Ghassan Massoud and Sharlto Copley. Wyatt co-wrote the screenplay with Erica Beeney and David Self. The film was produced by MBC STUDIOS, Jeremy Bolt, and Saudi producer Rasha AIEmam, and executive produced by Pete Smith, Firas Dehni, Wyatt and Beeney, Eric Hedayat, Stuart Ford for AGC Studios, Dennis Berardi, and Andre Coutu.

Additional below-the-line talent includes director of photography Guillermo Garza, editor Richard Mettler, costume designer Bojana Nikitovic, and production designer Paki Smith, with casting by Des Hamilton and music by Dan Levy.

Photo courtesy of Vertical