First Coast Opera To Feature NYGASP Contralto Angela Christine Smith in THE MIKADO

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Just in time for spring break, First Coast Opera will stage Gilbert & Sullivan's The Mikado on March 20-21 in Lewis Auditorium at Flagler College.

This timeless comedy sparkles with razor-sharp satire and endlessly hummable melodies. It's witty, whimsical, and wildly entertaining!

Nelson Sheeley returns to direct with longtime company baritone Sean Stork leading the FCO Orchestra in his conducting debut.

Guest artist Angela Christine Smith, playing Katisha, is recognized as one of the nation's most celebrated interpreters of Gilbert & Sullivan. She is a principal Contralto with the New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, the country's pre-eminent professional G&S repertory company! Smith has performed across the United States and internationally in England and Canada. She has completed the entire G&S canon, having performed in all 13 of the duo's surviving operettas.

Mainstage newcomers Rachel Querreveldas Yum-Yum, Angela Christine Smith as Katisha, John Tibbetts as Pish-Tush, and Victoria Isernia as Pitti-Sing, will perform with returning artists Jason Whitfield as The Mikado, Fran Daniel Laucerica as Nanki-Poo, Curtis Tucker as Ko-Ko, Anthony Offerle as Pooh-Bah, and Katherine Kincaid as Peep-Bo. The FCO Chorus will also be featured in this topsy-turvy favorite.

Performed in English, The Mikado will be accompanied by the First Coast Opera Orchestra.

"After our surprisingly cold winter, The Mikado is a perfect heart warmer and springtime entertainment. It's also the perfect introduction to light opera for all ages," said Curtis Tucker, Artistic Director of First Coast Opera.