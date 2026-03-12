BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Stage Show Coming to Disney+ This Month





Bluey’s Big Play - The Stage Show, a special televised version of the touring theatrical production based on the hit series, will premiere on Disney+ on March 16. The special features live performances of fan-favorite Bluey characters brought to life by puppeteers.

Bluey’s Big Play - The Stage Show is an adaptation of the multiple Emmy Award-winning animated series, with an original story by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and music specially composed by Joff Bush. The special is produced by BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions in association with Ludo Studio, Andrew Kay and Windmill Theatre Co and is distributed internationally by BBC Studios, with executive producers Tom Cousins and Anna Perowne.

Additionally, a collection of “Bluey Minisodes,” previously only available online and in Australia, will also be available for the first time on Disney+ beginning May 20. The bite-sized short-form series is a collection of one- to three-minute minisodes and is produced by Ludo Studio. The shorts highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of “Bluey.”

The collection includes: Humpty Dumpty, Green Bottles, Flying Saucer, Tea Party, Pea Pod Sausages, Old Macdonald, Honk, Lollipop Song, Cinderella, and Make Mum Laugh. All previously released “Bluey Minisodes” are currently available to stream on Disney+.

Other Bluey offerings include a feature-length Bluey movie, which will be released in cinemas on Aug. 6, 2027, from BBC Studios and Walt Disney Studios, in partnership with Ludo Studio. Bluey is also joining Disney Experiences as part of Disney’s global relationship with BBC Studios, with the producers of Bluey, Ludo Studio, collaborating on special fan activations.

Beginning March 22, 2026, and continuing through the year, “Bluey's Best Day Ever!” will invite Disneyland Park guests to a fun-filled celebration of favorite episodes of the animated series at the reimagined Fantasyland Theatre. Now transformed into a beautiful Fun Fair at Bluey’s School, Bluey and her sister Bingo appear throughout the day alongside a lively group of comedic performers and musicians, plus some very familiar friends.

Starting May 26, 2026 and staying beyond Cool KIDS’ SUMMER, Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort guests can play games and dance with Bluey and Bingo at Conservation Station. Once guests hop off the Wildlife Express Train, guests can play special games directly from Bluey episodes, grab a photo with Bluey and Bingo themselves, and even discover animals native to Bluey's home country, Australia, at "Jumping Junction."

Earlier this year, Bluey and Bingo set sail on Disney Cruise Line for greetings, dance parties, and more. Visit disneycruise.com for more details on where Bluey and Bingo are sailing in 2026. Global phenomenon “Bluey” was 2025’s #1 most-streamed program in the U.S. for the second year in a row, with 45.2 billion minutes streamed.