Review: SWAN LAKE at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

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Alberta Ballet's Swan Lake promotional still with artist Jolie Rose Lombardo with photography by Ross Brown.

There’s a reason that the ballet holds rank as an elite art form, and Alberta Ballet’s production of ‘Swan Lake’ is evidence of just such a title. Arguably the most famous ballet in the world, ‘Swan Lake’ is a story of love, deception, and loss. We must count ourselves amongst the truly blessed to bear witness to such a spectacle of raw physical mastery by both local and, in this case, international stars.

According to Alberta Ballet, their production “follows the beloved Petipa/Ivanov tradition while embracing the bold vision of Benjamin Pech, former étoile of the Paris Opera Ballet. Pech heightens the drama by reimagining Benno — Siegfried’s closest friend — as the true villain, deepening the prince’s turmoil and reshaping the ballet’s tragic conclusion”.

On opening night we had the privilege of welcoming an international idol, Paul Marque (Étoile of the Paris Opera Ballet), who performed the role of Prince Siegfried. His athleticism and superb skill were immediately apparent to all, even a casual viewer like myself. In the role of his friend Benno was Yaroslav Khudych whose perfect form and embodiment of masculine grace was a commanding presence on stage. In the role of both the Swan Princess and the BLACK SWAN was Luna Sasaki, transforming between the vulnerable and emotional Odette and the commanding form of Odile so seamlessly that it was a surprise to discover it was, in fact, the same dancer.

The highlight of the show was the performances of Act 3 where an engagement ball pitted several vying women against one another in a spectacle aimed at winning the affections of the Prince. The costume design was superb, introducing a vibrant blend of Hungarian, Spanish, Russian, and Mazurka styles, and aiding the audience in identifying and admiring the unique talents of each performer. The spectacle was not only a visual treat for fashion-lovers but an homage to the dance styles of each region. The atmosphere was lively and fun, begging the audience to break from their shell and enjoy the art for its creativity. The frivolity was topped only by the appearance of the BLACK SWAN who stole the show with technical mastery and elegant poise that swept the Prince off his feet. The exchange between the male and female forces resulted in an escalating demonstration of ballet prowess that awed the audience in ways no one expected.

As a traditional theatre-goer I wasn’t sure what to expect from the performance. The live music performed by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra was a beautiful guide and emotionally powerful force throughout the performance. The emotions of the story were conveyed elegantly by the dancers and despite a lack of dialogue, the use of body language conveyed the narrative in a way that connected the audience to the content.

Despite what Timothée Chalamet may think about ballet, this art form is alive and well. The Alberta Ballet’s rendition of ‘Swan Lake’ will make you a believer if you give it the chance.

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