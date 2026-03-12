Video: Frankie Muniz Returns in MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE: LIFE'S STILL UNFAIR Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Hulu has released the trailer for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, the revival of the hit series, which reunites Frankie Muniz, Tony Award winner Bryan Cranston, Emmy Award nominee Jane Kaczmarek and more. All four episodes of the revival premiere on the streamer April 10, 2026.

After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, the limited series sees Malcolm dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.

In addition to Muniz as Malcolm, Cranston as Hal and Kaczmarek as Lois, the series features the return of Christopher Kennedy Masterson (Francis), Justin Berfield (Reese), and Emy Coligado (Piama). They’re joined by new cast members Keeley Karsten (Leah, Malcolm’s daughter), Vaughan Murrae (Kelly, Malcolm’s youngest sibling), Kiana Madeira (Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend), and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark (as Dewey).

From Disney Branded Television, the limited series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, and New Regency. Linwood Boomer created the original series and returns as writer and executive producer. Cranston, Tracy Katsky Boomer, Gail Berman and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann are executive producers. Ken Kwapis will direct all four episodes and executive produce. Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye are co-executive producers.

Malcolm in the Middle originally debuted on Fox in 2000, and, over the course of its seven seasons, the series received widespread critical acclaim, winning a Peabody Award, seven Emmy Awards, one GRAMMY Award and seven Golden Globe nominations. All 151 episodes of the series are available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.