Review: CASEY & DIANA at Martha Cohen Theatre

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Every so often, we encounter stories so powerful that they remind us of the fragility of our human lives. We do our best to avoid thinking about death, mortality, and other crippling fears that are hard to handle, but it is important to have an appreciation for these truths. In a world of increasing online presence and reduced human connection, it can be tough to see the good in the world, but this show will remind the audience of just that.

Nathan Cuckow and Emily Howard in Alberta Theatre Projects’ production of Casey and Diana. Photo by Benjamin Laird. Set Design by Hanne Loosen. Costume Design by Rebecca Toon. Lighting Design by Whittyn Jason.

The production follows the true story of a visit by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales to the Casey House, Canada’s first and only hospital for people living with HIV. This remarkable event took place on October 25, 1991 in Ontario and had a lasting impact on both the residents of this facility and the nation at large. For audience members who recall this time, there are plenty of jokes and pop-culture references to icons of the time, bringing us back to an age before the digital revolution took over our daily lives. The banter of our cast of characters is witty, fast-paced, and a distraction from the abysmal futures of its residents. There is certainly the heaviness of loss ever present, but the interactions amongst our cast reveals a familiarity and comfort to life here. This normality is soon shattered by the exciting announcement of an upcoming visit from Princess Diana herself.

Princess Diana was a household name for me growing up and for countless others around the world. Her kind and compassionate nature were evident in the philanthropic work she undertook as part of her royal duties. Her work with charitable organizations was a quality that greatly endeared her to the public during the ‘80s and `90s. My mother was so in awe of the Princess that she named my sister after her, and upon hearing of Diana’s untimely death, grieved greatly, as did many strangers around the world. As such, it is no surprise that the patients of Casey House were absolutely thrilled by the news of Diana’s arrival in one week’s time. After all, to us of healthy mind and body, what is one week?

Josh Travnik and April Banigan in Alberta Theatre Projects’production of Casey and Diana. Photo by Benjamin Laird. Set Design by Hanne Loosen. Costume Design by Rebecca Toon. Lighting Design by Whittyn Jason.

This is where the true power of the play shines through. This story is not about Princess Diana. She is merely a symbol of hope and good in a world that had forsaken the residents of Casey House. Each of our characters reveals a dark story of loss that was so widespread during the ‘80s and ‘90s as a result of the AIDS epidemic. At the centre of this story is Thomas (played by Nathan Cuckow), a hospice resident who has outlived all of the patients and through his fight, has maintained his humour and good nature. Countering his uplifting energy is the newcomer Andre (played by Josh Travnik), a young man in the early stages of illness, struggling to make sense of his new turn of fate. The energy of these characters is reminiscent of the stylings of Robin Williams and Nathan Lane in the 1996 film ‘The Birdcage’. Their antics and banter make light of an otherwise bleak existence, and this transforms into a powerful unification towards a common goal - meeting Princess Diana in the flesh.

Norma Lewis and April Banigan in Alberta Theatre Projects’production of Casey and Diana. Photo by Benjamin Laird. Set Design by Hanne Loosen. Costume Design by Rebecca Toon. Lighting Design by Whittyn Jason.

Thomas’ once sardonic outlook is slowly transformed into one of enduring hope for a bright light ahead. His determination to stay alive for an entire week is derailed by a tenuous relationship with his sister and a deep-set loneliness that grips each of the Casey House residents. Despite regular human contact, the isolation and the stigma of living with this disease has pushed their entire network of friends and family from their lives at a time when they need support the most.

Helen Knight and Nathan Cuckow in Alberta Theatre Projects’ production of Casey and Diana. Photo by Benjamin Laird. Set Design by Hanne Loosen. Costume Design by Rebecca Toon. Lighting Design by Whittyn Jason.

I won’t go into a full account of the story since my words alone cannot do the story justice, and that’s what the magic of live theatre is for! The performances were thoughtful, raw, and deeply emotional. Nick Green’s writing beautifully encapsulates the human condition at its worst and begs the audience to show the same compassion to our fellow humans. You are drawn into the stories of each character and any judgement you may have felt on initial introduction fades as you delve into their backstory. This is a story that will stay with you long after you leave the theatre, begging you to be a kinder, more supportive person than when you entered.

‘Casey & Diana’ runs at the Martha Cohen Theatre February 14 - March 15, 2026 but if you’re unable to catch the performance in Calgary, the production moves to the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton with performances running April 4 - 26, 2026. For those that intentionally avoid sad narratives, know that it is through pain and trauma that we ourselves can grow to better support one another on an emotional level. Do yourself (and those you love) a favour - go see this play.

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