Review: Fidelity Theatricals Serves Up Waitress at Don’t Tell Mama

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Fidelity Theatricals returned to Don’t Tell Mama on March 6 with a heartfelt evening celebrating the music of Waitress. Directed by Sebastian Henson with music direction by Kaleb Wilkening, the performance focused on the warmth, humor, and emotional depth that make Sara Bareilles’ score so beloved. The intimate cabaret space proved to be the perfect home for these songs, allowing the performers to connect directly with the audience while bringing the world of the show to life through music.

The cast featured Sarah Taylor, David Speechley, Emma Helene Campbell, Josh Rieter, Sean Hodges, Abbi Stephenson, Sebastian Henson, Abigal Mack, Hannah Rowan West, and Julia Taylor. Together they created a cohesive ensemble that balanced the sweetness and humor of the material with the heavier emotional moments that make the show resonate so strongly.

Sarah Taylor delivered a deeply moving performance as Jenna, anchoring the evening with warmth and vulnerability. Her rendition of “She Used to Be Mine” was one of the night’s most powerful moments, capturing the heartbreak and quiet strength at the center of the song with clarity and emotional honesty. Sarah’s vocals were rich and expressive, and she brought a sincerity that made every lyric feel lived in. She also shared wonderful chemistry with David Speechley as Dr. Pomatter, creating moments that felt playful, tender, and completely natural whenever they sang together.

David Speechley brought a gentle sincerity to Dr. Pomatter that made the character’s awkward charm feel completely genuine. His performance captured the doctor’s sweetness and sensitivity, balancing humor with a quiet emotional openness that made the character easy to root for. David’s presence alongside Sarah Taylor created a believable connection between Jenna and Pomatter, and their musical moments together felt warm, honest, and full of heart.

Abbi Stephenson stood out as Becky with powerhouse vocals and infectious energy. Despite Becky being one of the supporting characters in the show, Abbi made every moment count. Her voice carried impressive strength and control, and she leaned fully into the character’s humor with sharp comedic timing. The combination of strong vocals, high energy, and a fearless sense of fun made her performance one of the most entertaining highlights of the evening.

Emma Helene Campbell brought delightful charm to Dawn, fully committing to the character with detailed physicality and a wonderfully consistent accent. Her body language and mannerisms made Dawn instantly recognizable, capturing the awkward sweetness and earnest heart that define the role. Emma’s dedication to the character added an extra layer of storytelling to the music, making her performance feel witty and specific in every moment.

Under the guidance of Sebastian Henson and Kaleb Wilkening, the evening felt focused, joyful, and deeply connected to the spirit of the show. The performers embraced both the humor and vulnerability in Bareilles’ score, creating a night that felt intimate, sincere, and full of heart. Fidelity Theatricals once again proved how effectively musical storytelling can come alive in a cabaret setting, leaving the audience with a renewed appreciation for the songs that have made Waitress such a beloved musical.

Learn more about Fidelity Theatricals here.

They return to Don't Tell Mama on March 20 with selections from Purlie. Tickets are available on Don't Tell Mama's website here.

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