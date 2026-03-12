Finneas O’Connell To Score BEEF Season 2 for Netflix

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Two-time Academy Award and eleven-time GRAMMY Award-winning musician Finneas O’Connell will score the upcoming installment of the anthology series Beef, which premieres on Netflix on April 16, 2026.

“Spent the last 12 months in BEEF land. All 8 episodes out April 16, All Original music by me," said O’Connell. "Very grateful to Sonny for involving me, very grateful for the incredible performances from the entire cast; I probably watched every scene 100 times while I scored the show and I felt it every time. True fan of this show, very honored and proud to be a part of it."

With an ensemble cast led by Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny, season 2 of Beef follows a young couple (Melton and Spaeny) who witness an alarming fight between their boss and his wife. Both lower-level staff at a country club, they find themselves becoming entangled in the unraveling marriage of General Manager, Joshua Martín (Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Mulligan).

Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club's billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang-Ho). The eight-episode second season was created, showrun, and executive produced by Lee Sung Jin.

The first installment of Beef, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, premiered in 2023 and went on to become the most recognized and award-winning anthology series of the 2023-2024 season with wins including 8 Emmy Awards, 4 Critics Choice Awards, 3 Golden Globe Awards, 2 Gotham Awards, 2 Film Independent Spirit Awards, 2 SAG Awards, as well as PGA, WGA and AFI Honors.

About Finneas O’Connell:

Finneas O’Connell is an award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer. He has achieved success for his work with his sister Billie Eilish, including ten GRAMMY Awards, headline sets at Coachella and Glastonbury, two Academy and Golden Globe Awards, both in the category of “Best Original Song” for “No Time To Die” from No Time To Die and “What Was I Made For?” for Barbie.

As a composer, he has written original scores for HBO Max’s award-winning The Fallout and BJ Novak’s Vengeance. In 2022, on behalf of the Disney PIXAR animated hit Turning Red, he wrote the music for the film’s boyband 4*Town.

In 2024, he released his critically acclaimed sophomore album 'For Cryin’ Out Loud,’ and hit the road on a sold-out North American and European tour. The same year, Finneas scored the Apple Original series “Disclaimer,” a psychological thriller from the multi-Academy Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón. In 2025, he released his latest body of work with long-time friend Ashe. Together as The Favors, they released their debut album, The Dream.

Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold