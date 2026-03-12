John Lennon & Yoko Ono's 1972 NYC ONE TO ONE Concerts Coming to Cinemas

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Newly restored, re-edited, and remixed versions of the 1972 Madison Square Garden live shows from John Lennon and Yoko Ono are coming to the big screen this spring from Trafalgar Releasing.

Representing the only full-length concerts Lennon, with Ono, performed after leaving The Beatles, Power To The People: John & Yoko Live in NYC is a multiscreen concert film of two massive Madison Square Garden live shows.

The film restoration was twenty years in the making, with every frame physically and digitally cleaned by hand. This definitive version has been newly restored, re-edited, and remixed by the Lennons’ seven-times GRAMMY-Award-winning team, led by Sean Ono Lennon. The film is produced by and released in partnership with Mercury Studios.

Tickets for Power To The People: John & Yoko Live in NYC go on sale Friday, March 20, coinciding with John and Yoko’s 57th wedding anniversary. Fans can visit here to purchase tickets. Audio will be in 5.1 Surround or Dolby Atmos at select locations. Visit the official event website now and sign up for the most current information and event updates.

John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant's Memory and Special Guests performed these now-legendary sold-out One To One concerts on August 30, 1972, to a combined audience of 40,000 people, raising over $1.5M (equivalent to $11.5M in 2026) for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Originally filmed by multi-camera director Steve Gebhardt in 1972, this 2026 version of the concert film is directed by Simon Hilton, edited by Ben Wainwright-Pearce and produced by Peter Worsley and Sean Ono Lennon with a view to creating the film as a multiscreen experience. Music Production is by Sean Ono Lennon; mixed and engineered by Paul Hicks and Sam Gannon.

The audio multitracks were similarly given the ultimate restoration treatment, having been baked and re-transferred at high resolution by Rob Stevens and then digitally restored and remixed in High Definition 192/24 Stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos.

Hits performed include John’s “New York City,” “Instant Karma!,” “Imagine,” and “Mother,” plus Yoko’s “Don’t Worry Kyoko” and “Open Your Box,” plus rousing renditions of “Come Together” and “Hound Dog,” and the encore “Give Peace a Chance” with special guests including Stevie Wonder, Sha Na Na, Melanie Safka-Schekeryk and many others.

On October 10, 2025, the day after John’s 85th birthday, Capitol/UMe released POWER TO THE PEOPLE, a massive 12-disc box set produced by Sean Ono Lennon and his production team, that chronicles and celebrates John & Yoko’s political activism and their early years in New York City. The new film serves as the definitive companion to that collection and follows the 2025 documentary One To One: John & Yoko, which documented the rehearsals and preparation for these historic MSG shows.

Photo Credit: Michael Negrin, courtesy of Yoko Ono Lennon