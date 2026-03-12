Everything to Know About the 2026 Academy Awards: How to Watch, Who's Nominated, & More

The 98th Oscars, celebrating the best of film from this past year, will take place this Sunday, March 15, 2026. Hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, the ceremony airs live on ABC at 7pm ET/4 pm PT from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will stream live on Hulu.

Find out everything to know about the program, including how to watch, pre-show coverage, presenters, and more, in our guide below!

How to Watch the Awards

The 98th Oscars will air live on ABC, and be available to stream live on Hulu in more than 200 territories worldwide. It can be watched for free over the air on local ABC stations. ABC is included as part of the lineup for cable or satellite subscribers.

To stream, viewers can subscribe instantly with streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Many of these services offer a free trial to try the service, along with tuning in for this year’s Oscars.

Red Carpet Pre-Show

The official live red carpet show will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on ABC and Hulu, hosted by Emmy Award-winning talk show host Tamron Hall and Emmy Award-winning television personality Jesse Palmer.

The 30-minute special will highlight Oscar nominees, performers and presenters, and provide a multiview experience of the red-carpet arrivals. This marks Hall’s second year hosting, having previously hosted in 2020, and Palmer’s second consecutive year hosting the official pre-show.

Who's Hosting?

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer, and comedian Conan O’Brien. This marks O’Brien’s second straight stint as Oscars host, following his hosting debut in 2025.

Who's Presenting?

Presenters for the 98th Oscars include Rose Byrne, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum, Sigourney Weaver, Will Arnett, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kieran Culkin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldaña. Matt Berry will serve as the announcer for this year’s show.

Variety has also reported that there will be a Bridesmaids cast reunion at the show, featuring current Oscar-nominee Rose Byrne and her co-stars from the 2011 comedy, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Melissa McCarthy.

Who's Performing?

Music performances from Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters are set to take place during the 98th Oscars. Additionally, the show will include appearances by Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq will perform the Oscar-nominated original song “I Lied To You,” from Sinners and will be joined by Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith.

EJAE, AUDREY NUNA and REI AMI, the singing voices behind HUNTR/X, will perform the Oscar-nominated original song “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters

Entertainment icon Barbra Streisand has been in talks to perform a rendition of "The Way We Were" during the "In Memorium" segment in honor of her late co-star Robert Redford, who passed away last year. This has yet to be confirmed.

Notable Nominees

Jessie Buckley, Ethan Hawke, Emma Stone, and more are nominated at the 98th Academy Awards. Sinners leads the nominations with a record-breaking 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and 3 acting nods. This was closely followed by One Battle After Another, which garnered 13 nominations.

Wicked: For Good, the second part of the film adaptation, received no nominations, a significant departure from Wicked's 10 nominations last year. Other omissions include Paul Mescal in Hamnet and Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee.

Highlights from the final nominees list include Jessie Buckley, who was nominated for Best Actress for her emotional performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet. For his performance as Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon, Ethan Hawke received an acting nod. Robert Kaplow's screenplay was also recognized.

Netflix's animated smash hit musical KPop Demon Hunters was nominated for Best Animated Film and recognized for the breakout song "Golden."

Other notable nominees include Kate Hudson, who received a nomination for Best Actress for the musical Song Sung Blue, and Emma Stone, for her performance in Bugonia. Rose Byrne, returning to Broadway this year in Fallen Angels, was recognized for her performance in If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Photo Credit: Disney/Mark Seliger