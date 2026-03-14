Review: TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK AND FRIENDS, Sadler's Wells

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Perhaps New York City Ballet Principal, Tiler Peck should rename her self curated programme Turn it On, because when the electro poppy beat of James Blake’s music shifts half way through The Barre Project, she explodes with an incessant musicality, like a switch has been flicked.

Peck is one of the most recognisable names in ballet, she has been a Principal dancer since 2009 and is naturally most known in the US, but her lockdown ballet classes, children’s books and recent starring in the Amazon Prime series Étoile, mean she has gained recognition across the globe. Turn it Out was first brought to London in 2023, now it returns, tweaked and refined for a vibrant encore of rhythm and dynamism.

William Forsythe’s Blake Works series is always a treat, whichever particular section is on offer. The Barre Project was developed with Peck in the depths of lockdown when dancers came together virtually, running their daily barre routines over Zoom while studios were closed. It’s an engaging combination of basic steps performed simply; tendus, jetés, développés and passés, all to a thumping beat by the energetic quartet. Then later, they break free from the barre, finally able to fully channel their energy into fizzing across the stage, effervescent, with fast feet and clean lines. Peck is her signature warp speed self in the numerous chaîne and attitude turns. It’s not just the musicality that’s so striking, but her ability to stop and start smoothly, her control amongst the chaos is truly unique.

Peck is joined by esteemed company, including her own husband, Roman Mejia, the fellow Principal is slick and smooth, while Brooklyn Mack has a tangible stage presence and charisma, only emerging in the more athletic latter section.

Together with commercial dancer, Lex Ishimoto, the quartet come together in the final number, 200 Press, tight synchronised steps, the pace faster now - something like a cardio workout, they storm to the front of the stage, building to a frenzy of steps before it all ends. All too soon, as I felt slightly bereft.

There is time to draw breath with Peck’s own choreography for Thousandth Orange, a sextet packed with NYCB talent. Dressed in gentle pastels and danced to music from Caroline Shaw, it’s a handsome arrangement, even if the overall impact is a little underwhelming compared to what went before. Principal Chun-Wai Chan is a fabulous turner, while India Bradley is inherently watchable, statuesque with a delicate technique. The group make some beautiful lines and picture perfect poses.

Those looking for something more classical, will enjoy Swift Arrow. Peck and Mejia are centre stage for Alonzo King’s intricately choreographed pas de deux. There’s an easy intimacy about it all, as one might expect, the casualness of the delivery means you can picture them rehearsing it in their kitchen together. I only felt emotionally invested towards the end as the intensity built and the chemistry became more prominent. It’s a cool and understated little number, Peck dances now in pointe shoes but remains just as agile as before.

Now on the bill as the closer (previously it was Barre Project in 2023) is Time Spell. The collaboration between Peck, Michelle Dorrance, and Jullian Meyers, both renowned dancer/choreographers, Dorrance notably for tap. Featuring the full possé of Peck’s friends it’s a longer, more meandering work, but packed with spontaneity and charismatic performers, it would have been nice if it had been more brightly lit however. Brinae Ali and Aaron Marcellus Sanders provide the acapella soundtrack, it’s synthy and electronic, initially bursts of exciting tap come and go. Much like what has gone before it builds to a crescendo, Peck taps in her pointe shoes, the hollow knocking standing out amongst the regular tapping, but the group maintains that improvised quality and it’s fun to watch the interplay between them all.

For its slight faults, Peck’s evening dance is so satisfying because it is just that, pure dance, created to be enjoyed, not analysed. Each piece ends just as it hits its groove, maybe that’s how it should be? An audience should be left wanting more, but I could have done with a little extra, the running time with two intervals is under two hours. No matter, you should still buy a ticket to witness these global stars from across the pond in London, you’ll probably have to wait a few years for another chance to Turn it Out with Tiler.

Turn it Out with Tiler Peck & Friends runs until March 14 at Sadler's Wells.

Photo credit: Christopher Duggan

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