THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA: THE MUSICAL Extends West End Run Through February 2027

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA: THE MUSICAL has extended its West End run at the Dominion Theatre through February 6, 2027. The musical, which opened in the West End in December 2024, has become the fastest-selling production in the theater’s history.

Vanessa Williams will continue starring as Miranda Priestly through October 17, 2026. Matt Henry will also remain in the production as Nigel, the creative fashion director at Runway magazine, through the same date.

The cast also includes Stevie Doc as Andy, Taila Halford as Emily, Keelan McAuley as Nate, and James Darch as Christian.

The ensemble features Gabby Antrobus, Georgia Aspinall, Anta Bah, Selena Barron, Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Pamela Blair, Jenna Bonner, Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Lloyd Davies, Jinny Gold, Selina Hamilton, Kimberley Hoyle, Luke Jackson, Emma Johnson, Justin-Lee Jones, Debbie Kurup, Mark Lamb, Ethan Le Phong, Brandon Lee Sears, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Dean Makowski-Clayton, Shannon Molloy, Eleanor Peach, Joshua Robinson, Joshua Steel, Kayleigh Thadani, Harry Tunningley, Alex Woodward, and Tara Yasmin.

The musical features music by Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub and Mark Sonnenblick, and a book by Kate Wetherhead. Direction and choreography are by Jerry Mitchell. The creative team also includes set designer Tim Hatley, Costume Designer Gregg Barnes, lighting designer Bruno Poet, sound designer Gareth Owen, and casting director Jill Green.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the 2006 film adaptation, the story follows aspiring journalist Andy, who lands a job at fashion magazine Runway working for editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. As Andy navigates the high-pressure fashion world, she must decide how far she is willing to go to succeed.

The production premiered at Theatre Royal Plymouth in July 2024 before transferring to the West End. It has since welcomed more than one million audience members and released an original cast recording featuring previously unheard Elton John demos.